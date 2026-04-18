Heartbreak as Shujaa snatch defeat from jaws of victory at World 7s Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 18, 2026 – National men’s rugby 7s team suffered a heartbreaking 26-22 loss to South Africa in the quarters of the World Sevens Championships at the Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong on Saturday afternoon.

Shujaa were seconds away from sealing their place in the semis but let it slip from their grasp as tries in quick succession from Quewin Nortje and Siviwe Soyizwapi condemned them to defeat.

It was a tie that had all the makings of a classic, with both teams down to six men at one point.

Selvyn Davids put the Boks ahead inside two minutes, Tristan Leyds’ conversion making it 7-0.

Shujaa responded in kind, three minutes later, as John Okoth went over the white chalk, before Nygel Amaitsa attempted conversion flew wide of the posts.

Denis Abukuse then continued his good run at the tournament, putting Shujaa in the ascendancy with the second try, a minute later.

Amaitsa then added the extras.

However, Shujaa suffered a setback after Vincent Onyala was sent to the sin bin for unbecoming play, an incident that swung the pendulum towards the South Africans.

With their numerical advantage, the South Africans knocked relentlessly on Kenya’s 22 and were rewarded with Donavan Don’s try at the cusp of halftime — Leyds converting successfully for the extras.

Come the second half and the battle went full throttle; Kevin Wekesa restored Kenya’s lead in the ninth minute albeit Amaitsa was unable to convert for the extra.

Three minutes later, it was Shujaa’s turn to receive an ‘early Christmas gift’ after Davids was slapped with a yellow card.

With a man to the good, Festus Shiasi extended their lead to 22-14 before Amaitsa — once again — failed to convert.

It would prove catastrophical as the tide soon turned in favour of their African rivals.

Nortje’s try cut the deficit to 22-19 before Ronald Brown’s successful conversion further made for a nervy end to the game.

The worst fears were soon confirmed as Soyizwapi scored at the death, Davids missed conversion proving a mere formality.