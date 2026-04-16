Bayern Eliminate Real Madrid To Set Up PSG In UCL Semis

LONDON, United Kingdom, Apr 16 – Bayern Munich set up a Champions League semi-final date with holders Paris St-Germain after they came out on top of a seven-goal thriller against Real Madrid.

Five goals were scored in a blistering, breathless first half of a quarter-final second-leg cracker, before the game switched to a tactical battle after the break with both sides slowing down the tempo.

It looked like extra time would be needed to settle the outcome, but Real Madrid substitute Eduardo Camavinga was shown a second yellow card for time-wasting four minutes from time following a foul by the French midfielder on Harry Kane.

With a minute left, Luis Diaz delivered a decisive blow with his 24th goal of the season.

The former Liverpool forward played a one-two with Jamal Musiala before sending a curling strike into the top corner via a slight deflection.

After losing the first leg 2-1, Real led three times at the Allianz Arena with Arda Guler scoring twice, but Kane netted his 50th goal of the campaign as Bayern responded each time.

They ensured there was to be no comeback from the 15-time European champions when Michael Olise curled in a fourth in added time to seal a memorable 4-3 win on the night and 6-4 success on aggregate.

Chaos and quality as Bayern hold off Real charge

The knockout stages often throws up thrilling matches and with the quality of players within the Bayern and Real ranks it was always likely this last-eight encounter would deliver.

That was certainly the case in a pulsating opening period, with Real having clearly arrived in Munich determined to keep alive their hopes of winning the competition for a 16th time.

After their defeat in Madrid, it took Real just 35 seconds to level matters on aggregate when veteran Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer hit a poor clearance straight to Guler, who struck a superb first-time effort from 25 yards into the empty net.

But the German champions levelled to restore their advantage just five minutes later when Aleksandar Pavlovic headed Joshua Kimmich’s corner in from practically on the goalline as visiting keeper Andriy Lunin was left stranded.

The fast-paced tempo continued as a superbly-timed challenge by Dayot Upamecano denied Vinicius Jr, but Real made it 2-1 in the 29th minute when Guler fired in lovely free-kick that was pushed into the net by the scrambling Neuer.

The Turkish international had not scored in the Champions League until tonight.

Kane and Mbappe then made their inevitable contributions before half-time.

The England captain was left unmarked to curl home a composed finish to make it 2-2 in the 38th minute, before Frenchman Mbappe drove in Vinicius Jr’s pass four minutes later – his 15th goal in 11 Champions League games – to level the tie on aggregate again.

The second half struggled to match the chaos and quality of the first, but there was drama in the closing minutes as Bayern overcame Real’s spirited effort.

Camavinga, who only came on in the 62nd minute, was dismissed for a second booking for walking off with the ball and not allowing the hosts to take the free-kick after his foul on Kane.

Real were rattled and their 10 men couldn’t hold on as the classy late goals from Diaz and Olise kept alive Bayern’s hopes of a Treble this season.

The Spanish side were left aggrieved after the final whistle and vented their fury with Guler, who had already been substituted, shown a red card on the sidelines for confronting referee Slavko Vincic.

Kane hits 50 goals and leads Bayern’s Treble bid

It has been six years since Bayern Munich last won the Champions League but this victory, coupled with their superb domestic form this season, will give them belief they can win the competition for a seventh time in their storied history.

The Champions League is one of three trophies they are pursuing and they could seal the first as soon as this weekend when they take on Stuttgart in the Bundesliga, holding a 12-point lead at the top with five games left.

A German Cup semi-final tie with Bayer Leverkusen follows, before travelling to PSG at the end of April in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

The French side, who overcame Liverpool in the last eight, will be keen to defend their title, but Vincent Kompany’s men are going to take some stopping.

Bayern have lost just once in all competitions since November and in Kane they have the most in-form forward in Europe with 50 club goals in 42 appearances.