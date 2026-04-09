Kenya’s Madina Okot On Verge Of Historic WNBA Draft Pick

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 9 – Madina Okot is set to write another chapter in history on Monday, April 13, as she is set to become the first Kenyan to enter the prestigious Women’s Basketball Association (WNBA) Draft.

Having had a stellar journey at the women’s basketball college (NCAA), projections place her as a potential first-round selection, a milestone moment for Kenyan basketball on the global stage.

Standing at 6’6″, Okot, who most recently featured for the South Carolina Gamecocks, arrives at the draft following a strong 2025/26 season that saw her emerge as one of the most productive frontcourt players in women’s college basketball.

Madina in action for her South Carolina side at the NCCA. Photo/ GamecocksWBB

She was part of the Gamecocks squad that reached the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship final, becoming the first Kenyan to compete at the highest level of collegiate basketball game.

“Madina brought so much to our team this year, both on the court and off. She is incredibly young in her basketball career, but her maturity and desire to improve her game go well beyond those years. We have

” She has seen so much growth from her over the course of the season, and everyone around our program is excited to see her thrive at the next level,” said Dawn Staley, head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Madina in action for her South Carolina Gamecocks side at the NCCA. Photo/ GamecocksWBB

Okot’s progression through the game has been notably accelerated, having only begun playing basketball in 2020. She started her college career in Kenya, playing for Zetech University, and then spent

two years in the U.S. college system, first with the Mississippi State Bulldogs, before transferring to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

“Sometimes I wake up, and I’m like, ‘Am I really here?’ Sometimes it feels like it’s a dream because of what I’ve been through to get here,” Okot said in an interview with The Athletic.

“I’m just so grateful. Every day I wake up, I feel like it’s a great opportunity to get what I once dreamed about. “I’m here. It’s just something to be grateful for.”

Performance Snapshot (2025/26 Season)

• 12.8 points | 10.6 rebounds per game

• 57.5% field goal shooting | 44.8% three-point shooting

• 22 double-doubles, tied for the most among players in Power Conference programs

Okot’s combination of interior presence and perimeter efficiency has positioned her as one of the most versatile bigs in this year’s draft class.

Draft Outlook

Madina Okot in a photo shoot representing in the NCCA. Photo/GamecocksWBB

Okot is widely projected as a high first-round pick on multiple mock drafts.

“She’s the prototypical WNBA Draft player in that you draft on potential,” an anonymous WNBA general manager said in an interview with The Athletic.

“Her improvement in her game is eye-opening, and she’s now shown the ability to stretch it at the offensive end at her size. She gobbles up rebounds and is a very good rebounder. I think she’s a first-round pick.”

Should this projection hold, she would become:

• The highest drafted Kenyan player in WNBA & NBA history

• Among a select group of Kenyan athletes to reach the league Context & Significance

Okot’s progression — from picking up the sport in 2020 to competing in an NCAA Championship final and entering the WNBA Draft within a few years.

With the April 13 draft approaching, her selection is expected to draw significant attention across both local and international basketball audiences.