Musili through to grand final as race to Somabay Amateur Golf World Cup intensifies

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 12, 2026 – Wicklife Musili put on a masterclass to win the second leg of the Road to Somabay Amateur Golf World Cup qualifiers at the Machakos Country Club on Saturday.

Musili carded 40 points to emerge overall winner in the day-long event that attracted hundreds of competitors across the country.

Consequently, the golfer has earned his slot in the grand finale in September this year where he will be battling other winners from the other legs of the series for a chance to represent the country at the Somabay Amateur Golf World Cup in Cairo.

Joining him at the grand finale will be Colin Nzioka, Augustine Mboya and Collins Kaloki who also featured at the apex of the leaderboard to secure their places.

At the same time, the tournament has received a timely boost with the unveiling of Egyptian-based Commercial International Bank (CIB) as its official financial partner.

In a statement, Collins Were, Country Partner at Michezonet, said the partnership will enable the tourney realise its objectives, which transcend the golf course.

“Our vision with the Road to Somabay series is to elevate golf to the highest level by creating competitive yet enjoyable platforms for players across the country. Beyond the game, we are intentional about promoting tourism, driving economic activity and positioning Kenya as a premier golfing destination on the global stage. We are also excited to welcome CIB as our official financial partner, a collaboration that strengthens the international dimension of this series and supports its long-term growth,” Were said.

Speaking at the same time, CIB’s Marketing & Communications Lead, Vivian Kiberenge said the competition aligns with their objective of supporting sports development in the country.

“We are pleased to partner with Michezonet on the Road to Somabay series, which aligns with our commitment to supporting sports development and regional collaboration. This initiative not only promotes talent in Kenya but also strengthens the trade ties between Kenya and Egypt through sport, with CIB right in the middle,” she said.

After Machakos, attention turns to the next leg of the series in May at the Ruiru Sports Club.

Other legs of the competition include Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club, Great Rift Valley Lodge & Golf Resort, Vet Lab Sports Club, Sigona Golf Club, Royal Nairobi Golf Club, Muthaiga Golf Club, Karen Country Club, Mombasa Golf Club, Eldoret Golf Club, and Kericho Golf Club.