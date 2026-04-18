Munala ‘breathing easy’ after bankers protect vault from Cameroonian threat at Africa Club Volleyball Champs

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 18, 2026 – KCB Ladies Volleyball team coach Japheth Munala admits he is mightily relieved despite swatting aside Cameroon’s Litto at the ongoing Africa Club Championships in Cairo.

Munala says he was impressed with the way his charges responded to the threat of the West Africans, particularly in the second and third sets.

“I am happy with how the players responded, especially under pressure in the second and third sets. Our service and transition game worked very well, but we know the competition only gets tougher from here. We must recover well and prepare mentally for the next challenge,” Munala said.

The two-time African champions booked their place in the knockout stage after securing a commanding 3-0 victory, winning 25-13, 25-22, and 25-23 to extend their unblemished run in the tournament.

KCB Ladies Volleyball head coach Japheth Munala watches proceedings from the touchline.

The bankers’ service game proved decisive from the opening set, completely disrupting their opponent’s reception.

With crisp setting and devastating attacks at the net, KCB cruised through the opening set 25-13, leaving the Cameroonians struggling to respond.

However, Litto regrouped in the second set, improving their floor defense and putting more pressure on the Kenyan block.

The contest became more balanced as both sides exchanged powerful rallies, but KCB’s experience and composure in the key moments made the difference.

The third set turned into a tense battle of attrition, with LTV fighting hard to force a fourth set.

The scores remained level deep into the set at 23-23 before KCB found another gear.

A powerful cross-court attack sealed the final two points and handed the Kenyan side a 25-23 victory and a crucial win.

Having breezed through unscathed, KCB’s Malyne Terry says the players will now approach every tie as a final.

“We knew this was an important match because finishing top of the pool gives us confidence and a better position going forward. The girls stayed calm, trusted the system, and fought for every point. Now our focus shifts to Gender Light because every match from here is like a final. We are focused and confident going into the knockouts,” she said.

The bankers face Burundi’s Gender Light in the Round of 16 on Sunday.