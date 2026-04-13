Harambee Starlets forward issues brave call to Australia ahead of Fifa Global Series final

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 13, 2026 – Harambee Starlets forward Valerie Nekesa is not shuddering at the thought of facing Australia in the final of the Fifa Global Series at the Nyayo Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Nekesa says Fifa rankings will not count for anything when the two teams step on to the turf for the tie in which Australia are overwhelming favourites to carry the day.

“When it comes to Australia, we are not afraid. We will play our usual game…neat touches and try to make the best of any chance that we will create. They are a very good side but so are we and we will be ready to show it on Wednesday,” she said.

On paper, Wednesday’s tie seems a mismatch between the two sides and the biggest test yet to Starlets’ mettle as a footballing powerhouse on the continent.

The Matildas are one of the best teams in the world, ranked 15th compared to Kenya’s 134th.

They are regulars at the Women’s World Cup, achieving their best ever result in 2023 when they finished fourth on home soil.

That glittering CV notwithstanding, Nekesa says they will be mentally ready to take on their opponents.

“The coach has prepared us well mentally and we have vowed that we are going on the pitch to repay the trust and effort she has put in us. We will go in there and give our best to ensure that we come away with a positive result,” she said.

Starlets will be buoyed by Saturday’s 2-0 win over India, in which they created a number of chances and dominated the game.

Goals from Martha Amunyolete and Tereza Engesha secured victory for Kenya and a crucial step in landing their first silverware in a long while.

A game against Australia — one with a lot at stake — will surely do wonders for Starlets’ psyche even as they prepare for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco, later this year.