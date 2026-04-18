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Denis Abukuse in action. PHOTO/KENYA RUGBY

Rugby

Shujaa redeem self with win over United States at World 7s Championships

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NAIROBI, Kenya, April 18, 2026 – The national men’s rugby 7s team redeemed themselves with victory over the United States at the ongoing first leg of the World Sevens Championships in Hong Kong.

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Shujaa came into the match in desperate need of a lift after losing to Australia and New Zealand on Friday.

That task was made harder as the Americans scored the first try after four minutes through Ben Broselle — Steve Tomasin failing to add the extras.

A minute later, Lucas Lacamp made it 10-0 with the second of the game albeit he was unable to put his conversion between the posts.

Jolted by their opponents’ performance, Shujaa pulled one back through John Okoth at the cusp of halftime before Nygel Amaitsa converted to reduce the deficit to 10-7.

Coach Kelvin ‘Bling’ Wambua’s charges then came from the break a rejuvenated side and were rewarded in the 10th minute via Denis Abukuse’s try.

Unfortunately, Amaitsa was unable to convert but it mattered little as the Strathmore Leos player made amends with a try of his own, two minutes later.

His subsequent attempted conversion flew wide of the posts but Shujaa had done enough to notch their first win of the tournament.

Shujaa will now face South Africa in the quarters, set for 1:28 p.m.

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