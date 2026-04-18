Achieng’ bags hattrick as Junior Starlets crush Namibia in World Cup qualifier

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 18, 2026 – second-half masterclass inspired by a Brenda Achieng hat-trick saw Kenya’s Junior Starlets dismantle Namibia 5-0 at a vibrant Ulinzi Sports Complex on Saturday, securing a dominant 7-1 aggregate victory in their FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifying campaign.



After a frustrating, scoreless first half that mirrored the missed opportunities of the first leg, Mildred Cheche’s charges found their clinical edge in the second period to leave the “Baby Gladiators” shell-shocked.



The match began at a cagey pace, with the Starlets struggling to find their rhythm early on.

Despite several goal-scoring opportunities falling to the Kenyan frontline, the Namibian defense held firm, and the sides headed into the tunnel at halftime with the deadlock unbroken.



However, whatever Cheche said in the locker room worked wonders.



The second half belonged entirely to Brenda Achieng.

Just minutes after the restart, Achieng broke the tension with a sensational solo run, slicing through the Namibian backline to slot home the opener.



The floodgates officially opened shortly after when Emily Adhiambo unleashed a speculative strike from distance.

What seemed like a routine cross-shot caught everyone off guard, including the Namibian keeper, to nestle into the back of the net for 2-0.



From there, Achieng took over.

She doubled her personal tally with a clinical finish for 3-0, before completing a magnificent hat-trick moments later.

Channeling her inner Cristiano Ronaldo, Achieng celebrated her third goal with a “SIUU!! celebration that sent the home crowd into raptures.



The Starlets refused to take their foot off the gas even as the game entered five minutes of stoppage time.

Elizabeth Opiyo added the final exclamation point, ghosting into the box to score the fifth goal of the afternoon and seal the 5-0 rout (7-1 on aggregate).



With this victory, the Junior Starlets prove they have settled into the international rhythm Cheche had called for.

The team’s ability to turn a slow start into a five-goal blitz shows a tactical maturity that will be vital in the final rounds of qualification.



The Junior Starlets now march on to the next round where they will face Uganda, fueled by momentum and a strike force that has finally found its one chance, one goal efficiency.

