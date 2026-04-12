Junior Starlets slay Namibia in race for Under 17 World Cup ticket

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 12, 2026 – Kenya’s Junior Starlets moved one step closer to the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Namibia’s “Baby Gladiators” in the first leg of their qualifier on Sunday.

In a match played under the intense heat of Windhoek, head coach Mildred Cheche’s tactical plan worked to perfection in the opening exchanges, though a late lapse in concentration has left the door slightly ajar for the Namibians ahead of the second leg in Nairobi.

The Starlets didn’t just start the game, they exploded into it. Within two minutes of the opening whistle, Lindey Weey sent a statement of intent to the home crowd.

Spotting the Namibian goalkeeper Sylvia Tunga off her line, Weey unleashed a spectacular long-range strike that dipped under the bar to give Kenya a dream start.

Before the Baby Gladiators could catch their breath, the Starlets struck again.

In the fifth minute, Faith Boke displayed clinical composure in the box to double the lead, leaving the hosts shell-shocked and the Kenyan dugout in celebration.

The Starlets headed into the break with a commanding 2-0 lead, looking every bit like the side that made history in 2024.

The second half proved to be a more frustrating affair for coach Cheche.

Despite creating numerous chances and dominating the midfield, the Starlets were unable to find the decisive third goal to put the tie to bed.

As the clock hit the 70th minute, several scoring opportunities went begging as the Kenyan frontline failed to capitalize on a shaky Namibian defense.

The missed chances proved costly in the 84th minute.

A rare foray forward by the Baby Gladiators resulted in a spilled ball by the Kenyan goalkeeper, allowing the Khloe Kourtney Teyanna to pounce and pull one back.

Boosted by a vocal home crowd, Namibia pushed for an equalizer during the three minutes of added time, but Starlets held firm to secure the vital away win.

While the 2-1 result gives the Junior Starlets the upper hand, the away goal for the Baby Gladiators ensures that the second leg will be a high-stakes encounter.

The Baby Gladiators are expected to land in Nairobi later this week for the return leg on Saturday, April 18, where the Junior Starlets will look to seal their progression in front of the home fans.