Liverpool signing Jacquet injures shoulder

LONDON, England, February 8, 2026 – Liverpool signing Jeremy Jacquet faces a spell on the sidelines after suffering a shoulder injury playing for Rennes.

The 20-year-old French defender, who agreed a £60m move to Anfield last week, is set to join at the end of the season.

He fell awkwardly in the second half of Rennes’ 3-1 Ligue 1 defeat at Lens on Saturday, when defender Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal also suffered a muscular injury.

Rennes manager Habib Beye said: “It’s definitely quite serious for both of them.”

Liverpool signed Jacquet in the January transfer window after a deal to sign Crystal Palace‘s England defender Marc Guehi fell through last summer.

Chelsea were also interested in Jacquet, who has won five caps for France Under-21s and was described by Liverpool manager Arne Slot as a “very big talent”.