Liverpool signing Jacquet injures shoulder - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet. PHOTO/FABRIZIO ROMANO

English Premiership

Liverpool signing Jacquet injures shoulder

Published

LONDON, England, February 8, 2026 – Liverpool signing Jeremy Jacquet faces a spell on the sidelines after suffering a shoulder injury playing for Rennes.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 20-year-old French defender, who agreed a £60m move to Anfield last week, is set to join at the end of the season.

He fell awkwardly in the second half of Rennes’ 3-1 Ligue 1 defeat at Lens on Saturday, when defender Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal also suffered a muscular injury.

Rennes manager Habib Beye said: “It’s definitely quite serious for both of them.”

Liverpool signed Jacquet in the January transfer window after a deal to sign Crystal Palace‘s England defender Marc Guehi fell through last summer.

Chelsea were also interested in Jacquet, who has won five caps for France Under-21s and was described by Liverpool manager Arne Slot as a “very big talent”.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020