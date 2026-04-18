Horsepower meets fashion at Ngong Racecourse as Kenya Derby takes centre stage

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 18, 2026 – The Kenya Derby, the pinnacle race of the horse racing calendar, and arguably the grandest, built and buoyed by tradition, takes place this weekend, on Sunday 19 April 2026 at Ngong Racecourse.

Internationally, the “derby”, which was first run in Epson in the United Kingdom in 1780, is a 246-year-old battle, and is considered in racing folklore to be “the greatest turf event in the world.”

This single race embodies the springtime dreams of jockeys, a race that writes history, where triumph grants the conqueror an indelible place in the forever records that have defined the sport.

The race is now 104 years old in Kenya, and the once infamous colonial pastime has rid itself of the shackles that hindered and impeded the sport in recent times and made itself anew into a spectacle for Kenyans, by Kenyans.

The change is indicative of how Kenya is redefining racing across the continent, now evident on the race track, and with how Kenyans express themselves at racing, the main protagonist being played by fashion.

Dressed for fashion at Ngong Racecourse in Nairobi, Kenya on April 06, 2025. (Photo by Kabir Dhanji)

This flourishing phenomenon has deep roots in the foundations of racing.

From its inception, fashion is what has made the sport reputable and coveted.

Before fashion, racing was characterised by gambling, which was very much frowned upon, lacking the decorum of respectable society and embodying the morals of irreverence and mavericks.

A model at Ngong Racecourse in Nairobi, Kenya on December 09, 2022. (Photo by Kabir Dhanji)

Then, like now, humble and inordinate sums of money were spent buying and training horses, and even larger purses spent in hope, betting on horses, and so, in an effort to make racing more genteel, dignified, and acceptable, dress codes were introduced.

It was assumed then, again, like now, that the better dressed an individual was, the higher the society they came from and the more wealth they had.

In this way, it also set a trend for fashion to become a social enabler, masking vice with an egalitarianism of dress.

With the die cast, since the 1500’s, horse racing has doubled as a fashion event, showcasing the who’s-who of society and the à la mode fashions from local and international designers, being worn by models, celebrities, kings and queens, and people not yet known but soon to be, because of what they wear.

A patron at the races at Ngong Racecourse in Nairobi, Kenya on July 27, 2025. (Photo by Kabir Dhanji)

Racing has served as a measure of culture and trends in vogue across the world, with the greatest fashion houses using the event around horse racing to introduce what lies ahead, and how beauty will be robed.

In some parts of the world, the the sport is an excuse for the fashion which dominates the agenda, and the houses of the likes of Ralph Lauren, Gucci, Hermes, Christian Dior, and Versace have all used, and continue to use horses and horse racing themes as inspiration for seasons and editorial campaigns.

What to expect on Sunday

The Kenya Derby will be the continuation of a showcase that allows Kenyans to express and define themselves, with fashion at the centre of the day as much as the hoofed winnings of the newfangled nobility and aristocracy.

The wealth and their takings, dressed in their finest robes, and the investment of capital into the sport, which grows and grows, has been buoyed by Etica Capital, the most recent partners of racing in Kenya, with a dream to democratise the fortunes for the masses.

Jockeys head down the home strait in the 2800m Gooch Cup at Ngong Racecourse in Nairobi, Kenya on July 13, 2025. (Photo by Kabir Dhanji)

In a reordering that will redefine the Sport of Kings, there will be prize money awarded for fashion.

Patronised by Lord and Lady Spencer, the best dressed lady, the best dressed gentleman, and the best dressed couple all stand to share in the takings, every race, for the remainder of the season.

Models at Ngong Racecourse in Nairobi, Kenya on January 16, 2023. (Photo by Kabir Dhanji)

Adding to the plunder, luxury will be equally ensconced, taking its place next to beauty, with boutique holidays from Pocket of Paradise Safari being conferred and decorated to the best dressed lady and best dressed female.

It is almost undeniable that the swelling crowds who buttress racing, adorned and peacocked in scenes that mimic popular culture, are the peered beau monde of fashion, and the victors on these hallowed grounds.

Models at Ngong Racecourse in Nairobi, Kenya on December 09, 2022. (Photo by Kabir Dhanji)

Racing in Kenya is now a closer reflection of what racing is, how it should be, and what it could be; what the sport has always been and represents; concurrently synonymous with elegance, tradition, haute couture and fashion.

This echoes the global reinvention and revolution that has swept through the racing world as the old-guard and old-ways have been replaced and overtaken with an overdue change that pays homage to the history and traditions, but which understands a new world, and what the sport must become.

Horse racing, the sport that transcends all boundaries, the timeless tradition that continues to captivate the world, is a reminder that dreams can come true, even against all odds.