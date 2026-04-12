Gusii Stadium set for major facelift as Ruto comes bearing goodies for Shabana

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 12, 2026 – President William Ruto has announced an upgrade of the Gusii Stadium at a cost of Ksh 1 billion.

Ruto said construction works will begin as soon as possible to enable the home team, Shabana, use their new facility.

“Within nine months, we expect the stadium to be complete so that these boys can come back and play at their homeground,” he said.

President Ruto further promised to give Ksh 20 million to the Kenya Premier League side to aid their logistics for the nine months they will be without a home ground.

“We have agreed here with the president as well as the captain that I will give a further Ksh 20 million to enable the team get around for the period that you will be away from this place,” Ruto said.

Indeed, Christmas came early for Tore Bobe as the club were also presented with a state-of-the-art bus by the President.

It came only a day after they sailed into the quarters of the FKF Cup with a 1-0 victory over Kuta Collections.

In the long term, a modern class stadium will elevate Shabana’s status in national and continental levels.

For a club that already enjoys cult following, a world class stadium may motivate the players and technical bench to work hard towards continental football.

A bigger and better Gusii Stadium could make for an intimidating atmosphere for opponents hoping to secure points at Shabana’s stomping ground.