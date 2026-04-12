Why Odemba is gutted despite Harambee Starlets huge win over India

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 12, 2026 – Harambee Starlets head coach Beldine Odemba is gutted that the team did not score more goals in their 2-0 victory over India in the Fifa Global Series tie at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday.

Odemba says her team created a lot of goalscoring chances that should have ended in the back of the net.

“After getting a goal, you get a bit more comfortable. We would have hoped to score more goals. We would have hoped the girls could go all out but we have another match on Wednesday. That’s why we also rested a number of players,” she said.

Martha Amunyolete gave the hosts the lead inside of five minutes, firing home a rebound in the danger area.

Martha Amunyolete (left) wheels away in celebration. PHOTO/HARAMBEE STARLETS

Tereza Engesha then ensured passageway into the final with a close finish in the 57th minute.

Reflecting on the match, Odemba said she had done her homework on the opponents and knew exactly what to expect.

Harambee Starlets players celebrate. PHOTO/HARAMBEE STARLETS

“We watched a lot of clips of their matches…how they are playing. We knew their strengths…they want to play in the middle and then run with the ball. The players took in the instructions and they played well. We would have scored more goals in the first half but as a coach you always have something to work on,” she said.

Odemba added: “Had India been sharper, they would have forced us to be sharper as well. It is a matter of feeding the game and seeing what works for you.”

Up next for Starlets is a huge final against Australia at the same venue on Wednesday.

The Matildas thrashed Malawi 5-0 in an early kickoff to secure their place in the final.