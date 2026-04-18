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Kenyan Premier League

Police gift title advantage to Gor after clobbering AFC Leopards

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NAIROBI, Kenya, April 18, 2026 – AFC Leopards suffered a huge setback in their bid to end their Kenya Premier League title drought after losing 3-0 to Kenya Police at the Nyayo Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

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Ingwe came into the tie looking to make the most of Gor Mahia’s slip-up on Tuesday, the league leaders having lost 1-0 to Tusker in Kirinyaga.

Leopards, sitting second on the log with 55 points, were looking to end the day at the top — one point more than their archrivals.

However, the league defending champions had other ideas, taking the lead through Burkina Faso marksman Yves Koutiama after only six minutes.

Eric Zakayo then added a second in the 31st minute following an assist from Daniel Sakari.

The felines were clutching on straws and it only got worse.

With half time approaching, Afande made it 3-0 through Charles Ouma goal.

More to follow…

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