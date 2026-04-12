Frames of Greatness At SOYA: The Night Sport Personalities Dressed Up For The Occassion - Capital Sports
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Para-athlete Sheila Wanyonyi posing with her trophy after being crowned the Sportswoman With Disability of the Year.

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Frames of Greatness At SOYA: The Night Sport Personalities Dressed Up For The Occassion

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 12 – Under dazzling lights and roaring applause, the spirit of excellence took center stage as athletes, coaches, and sports icons gathered to celebrate a year of extraordinary achievement. Here is how the 2025 Sports Personality of the Year Awards (SOYA) unveiled in photos.

Getting ready! Time To Look Good
Greatness within! From R-L ( Legendary and SOYA Founder Paul Tergat, Ethiopian great Haile Gebrselassie and Martin Keino at the 2025 SOYA Awards
Looking Sharp! 800m Olympic and World Champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi and 3000m Steeplechase star Faith Cherotich dressed for the occassion.
3000m Steeplechase star Faith Cherotich dressed for the occassion.
Capturing the momment
Entertainment was top notch headlined by the famous Burundi Drummist
Female Rally Driver Pauline Sheghu having a jig at the 2025 SOYA
Selfie Time!
Legendary Tegla Leroupe was inducted into the 2025 SOYA Female Hall of Fame
Former Rugby proffessional player Edward Rombo was inducted in the men 2025 SOYA Hall of Fame
Ethiopian great Haile Gebrselassie was the celebrity guest
Former WRC Safari Rally CEO Charlse Gacheru was in attendance
Paralympian Nancy Chelagat was the 2nd runners-up
SOYA Panel of judges Chairman Chris Mbaisi flanked by his members led by Secretariet lead Kaplich Barsito, addressing during the 2025 event
SOYA Panel of judges members during the 2025 event
Emmanuel Wanyonyi was named the 2025 Sportsman of the year, winning for a second succesive year.
Faith Cherotich the 3000m steeplechase world champion came third in the Sportswoman category
Weight lifter Mercy Kerubo with her coach during SOYA Awards 2025
Weight lifter Mercy Kerubo with her third place trophy in the Most Promising Girl category
Kariobangi Sharks foward Humphrey Aroko was third in the Boys Most Promising category
Marlyne Tata was named the Most Promising Girl winner
The Kenya Lionesses celebrating! They scooped the Sports Team Women third place
The Kenya Lionesses scooped the Sports Team Women third place
Harambee Starlets team led by head coach Beldine Odemba receiving trophy after being named second in the Sports Team women category
The Juniour Malkia Strikers were crowned the women’s Sports Team of the Year
The Nairobi City Thunder basketball team was named third in the Sports Team Men Category
Juniour Wafalme Stars celebrating with their trophy after being voted second at the 2025 SOYA
Nairobi United scooped the Sports Team Men top award
Mcees of the day Mike Okinyi and Gladys Midecha
Say Cheese take a picture!

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