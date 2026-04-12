Frames of Greatness At SOYA: The Night Sport Personalities Dressed Up For The Occassion

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 12 – Under dazzling lights and roaring applause, the spirit of excellence took center stage as athletes, coaches, and sports icons gathered to celebrate a year of extraordinary achievement. Here is how the 2025 Sports Personality of the Year Awards (SOYA) unveiled in photos.

Getting ready! Time To Look Good

Greatness within! From R-L ( Legendary and SOYA Founder Paul Tergat, Ethiopian great Haile Gebrselassie and Martin Keino at the 2025 SOYA Awards

Looking Sharp! 800m Olympic and World Champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi and 3000m Steeplechase star Faith Cherotich dressed for the occassion.

3000m Steeplechase star Faith Cherotich dressed for the occassion.

Capturing the momment

Entertainment was top notch headlined by the famous Burundi Drummist

Female Rally Driver Pauline Sheghu having a jig at the 2025 SOYA

Selfie Time!

Legendary Tegla Leroupe was inducted into the 2025 SOYA Female Hall of Fame

Former Rugby proffessional player Edward Rombo was inducted in the men 2025 SOYA Hall of Fame

Ethiopian great Haile Gebrselassie was the celebrity guest

Former WRC Safari Rally CEO Charlse Gacheru was in attendance

Paralympian Nancy Chelagat was the 2nd runners-up

SOYA Panel of judges Chairman Chris Mbaisi flanked by his members led by Secretariet lead Kaplich Barsito, addressing during the 2025 event

SOYA Panel of judges members during the 2025 event

Emmanuel Wanyonyi was named the 2025 Sportsman of the year, winning for a second succesive year.

Faith Cherotich the 3000m steeplechase world champion came third in the Sportswoman category

Weight lifter Mercy Kerubo with her coach during SOYA Awards 2025

Weight lifter Mercy Kerubo with her third place trophy in the Most Promising Girl category

Kariobangi Sharks foward Humphrey Aroko was third in the Boys Most Promising category

Marlyne Tata was named the Most Promising Girl winner

The Kenya Lionesses celebrating! They scooped the Sports Team Women third place

The Kenya Lionesses scooped the Sports Team Women third place

Harambee Starlets team led by head coach Beldine Odemba receiving trophy after being named second in the Sports Team women category

The Juniour Malkia Strikers were crowned the women’s Sports Team of the Year

The Nairobi City Thunder basketball team was named third in the Sports Team Men Category

Juniour Wafalme Stars celebrating with their trophy after being voted second at the 2025 SOYA

Nairobi United scooped the Sports Team Men top award



Mcees of the day Mike Okinyi and Gladys Midecha