NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 12 – Under dazzling lights and roaring applause, the spirit of excellence took center stage as athletes, coaches, and sports icons gathered to celebrate a year of extraordinary achievement. Here is how the 2025 Sports Personality of the Year Awards (SOYA) unveiled in photos.
Sports
Frames of Greatness At SOYA: The Night Sport Personalities Dressed Up For The Occassion
Kenyan Premier League
Harambee Starlets
Harambee Starlets
English Premier League
Harambee Starlets
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