So Close Yet So Far: Chelsea Star Kerr Fires Australia To FIFA Series Glory As Harambee Starlets Fall At Nyayo

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 15, 2026 – Harambee Starlets’ brave quest for the inaugural FIFA Women’s Series title ended in a 2-0 defeat to Australia on Wednesday evening, but not before the Kenyan girls gave the world-ranked The Matildas a genuine scare in front of a capacity crowd at Nyayo National Stadium.

Goals from Chelsea Captain Sam Kerr and midfielder Clare Wheeler were enough to secure the trophy for the visitors. Still, the night belonged as much to the resilience of Beldine Odemba’s side as it did to the clinical Australians.

The Starlets started the match with a high-pressure intensity that clearly rattled the Australians in the opening ten minutes.

However, the experience of the triple Olympic semi-finalists eventually told.

In the 25th minute, the breakthrough arrived. Following a pinpoint corner, the ball fell to Kerr in a crowded penalty area. The Chelsea forward unleashed a low drive that squeezed through the gloves of the Kenyan custodian to give the Matildas a 1-0 lead.

It was Kerr’s second goal of the tournament, proving once again why she is considered the gold standard of world football.

The defining moment for Kenya came in the dying seconds of the first half. In the third minute of stoppage time, Fasila Adhiambo embarked on a breathtaking solo run, weaving past two Australian defenders. Her powerful strike beat the keeper but rattled off the side post, leaving the stadium in a collective state of disbelief as the referee blew the whistle for halftime.

The Matildas emerged for the second half, determined to put the game out of reach. In the 54th minute, Clare Wheeler produced a moment of individual brilliance, embarking on a mazy run through the heart of the Kenyan defense before doubling Australia’s lead with a composed finish.

Australia thought they had added a third later in the half, but the goal was chalked off by the referee for a foul in the build-up.

Despite a late surge by the Starlets in five minutes of stoppage time, the Matildas’ veteran backline held firm to preserve the clean sheet.

While Australia walks away with the 2026 FIFA Series trophy, the Harambee Starlets leave with their heads held high.

Holding a top-15 global powerhouse to a competitive 2-0 scoreline—and coming within inches of an equalizer—marks a significant turning point for Kenyan women’s football.

For Sam Kerr and the Matildas, the Nairobi stop of the FIFA Series has been a resounding success, while for the Starlets, it is a clear indicator that they are ready to compete with the very best on the planet.