More Than Just A Game! BAL 6 Kalahari Conference Delivers On And Off The Court

PRETORIA, South Africa, Apr 5 – The sixth edition of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) Kalahari Conference lived up to its billing, delivering more than the action on the court as curtains came to a close in Pretoria on Sunday night.

The 10-day event climaxed with top-notch performances during halftime, headlined by Africa’s finest artists, including Young Stunna, Toss, Ciza, smallgod, Scotts Maphuma, and Tanzania’s Harmonize, who brought the arena to a frenzy.

Kenya’s Grammy Award-winning artist Bien was also invited to the event as one of the BAL Champions.

“I am super proud of the Nairobi City Thunder; they have achieved a lot in a very short time. They have built a basketball culture that didn’t exist in our country (Kenya). This tournament hasn’t been the best. Albert Odero was injured. I can’t wait to see what they have to offer next year,” Bien told Capital Sport.

Kenya’s Grammy Award-winning artist Bien who is the BAL Champion, speaking tgo Capital FM Sports Editor Alex Isaboke in Pretoria, South Africa



Commenting on the involvement of artists in sports, Bien said, “It’s important for artists and culture to be part of sports, and that’s how we will make revenue. The BAL picked the right man for the job. I played basketball in high school, at my hometown (Rongai), and in the university, but music was a higher calling for me.”

He added, “I am keen to grow the sport and take it to the grassroots. It’s my passion that in the next 10 years, the game will be number one on the continent.”

On the sidelines of the BAL, which saw debutants RSSB Tigers from Rwanda, Tanzania’s Dar City, 2024 champions Petro de Luanda from Angola, and Al Ahly Libya clinch the play-off slots, coaching clinics were conducted by NBA Senior Referee Greg Dandridge.

The sessions focused on nurturing officiating talent to help ensure consistent and fair competition across the continent.

On the penultimate day of the event, Special Olympics Unified Games were held at the SunBet Arena, bringing together Special Olympics athletes, BAL ambassadors, and staff to celebrate BAL Season 6.

“We need to continue supporting Special Olympics and Wheel Chair Basketball, we have a long standing partnership because we want to be fully inclusive, we want to make sure that the efforts and inspiration that we hope to bring doesnt bypass any segment of society for example the BAL4 Her programe we want to be on the forefront pushing gender equality across the sports industry,” BAL President Amadou Gall Fall said.

“Everywhere we go, we organize the Special Olympic Day. They are great athletes with a passion for the game of basketball. We want to make sure we provide opportunities across the board,” Amadou said during a meet‑and‑greet with the players.

As part of the broader collaboration, Special Olympics athletes and coaches also integrated with the BAL Game Operations team throughout the conference, offering a unique behind‑the‑scenes perspective.

On the final day of the competition, the Wheelchair Basketball Exhibition, in partnership with the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation, was held, where 30 wheelchair athletes participated in an exhibition game.

Former NBA player Ian Mahinmi (Right) fielding in questions from journalists. Photo/ALEX ISABOKE

The event also saw a media workshop held where budding and seasoned journalists had sessions with former NBA player Ian Mahinmi, and award-winning sports caster Carol Tshabalala.

“Media is very important in building an athlete. Media should challenge athletes by asking critical questions and tell a story behind the story, and for the athletes, they should be aware on what to post on social media,” Mahinmi, who won the NBA Championship in 2011 with the Dallas Mavericks, said.

Also in the menu was the he sixth edition of the BAL4HER program which attracted 93 applicants, with 54 selected, who received mentorship in women’s leadership on and off the court at the NBA Africa offices in Johannesburg, South Africa.

“We want girls to dream of working in the area of sports, so we have opportunities like BAL4HER to really encourage them about the careers they can choose in sports. We also inspire them to bring other women who are working alongside their male professionals in the ecosystem so that they can see what is possible; they can be CEOs, referees, General Managers of Teams, so there are many opportunities for women,” the NBA Africa CEO Clare Akamanzi said.

“Our BAL4HER program is now taking the next step. We believe that sports is the greatest equalizer, providing opportunities for women to showcase their skills in the industry,” BAL boss Amadou underscored.