Why World Athletics rejected bid by Kenyan athletes to change nationality to Turkey

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 16, 2026 – World Athletics have rejected an appeal by five Kenyan athletes, including former world record holder Brigid Kosgei, to change their nationality to Turkey.

In a statement, the global governing body said transfer of allegiance was unprocedural and riddled with unbecoming inducements from Turkey.

“The panel found that the applications formed part of a coordinated recruitment strategy led by the Türkiye government acting through a wholly‑owned and financed government club, to attract overseas athletes through lucrative contracts, with the aim of facilitating transfers of allegiance and enabling those athletes to represent Türkiye at future international competitions, including the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games,” World Athletics said.

Furthermore, World Athletics said allowing the athletes to represent Turkey would be detrimental to the development of young talents at the domestic level.

It noted that this is a violation of the principles of transfer of nationality.

“These principles are designed to safeguard the credibility of international competition, encourage Member Federations to invest in the development of domestic talent and maintain confidence among athletes that national teams are not primarily assembled through external recruitment,” the statement read.

Besides Kosgei, other Kenyan athletes who had sought to represent Turkey include world half marathon bronze medalist Catherine Reline Amanang’ole, Olympic 5000m silver medalist Ronald Kwemoi, Brian Kibor, and Nelvin Jepkemboi.

Nonetheless, World Athletics noted that the athletes are free to compete in one-day events or even train in Turkey.

“The panel noted, however, that this does not prevent the athletes from competing in one-day meetings or road races in a personal or club capacity, or from living and training in Türkiye,” the body said.

Full list of affected athletes

Catherine Relin (Selin Can) Amanang’ole (KEN)

Rajindra Campbell (JAM)

Jaydon Hibbert (JAM)

Brian Kibor (KEN)

Brigid Kosgei (KEN)

Ronald Kwemoi (KEN)

Nelvin (Can) Jepkemboi (KEN)

Favour Ofili (NGR)

Wayne Pinnock (JAM)

Rojé Stona (JAM)

Sophia Yakushina (RUS)