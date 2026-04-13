Monday blues for Murang'a Seal as ex-Harambee Stars midfielder parts ways with club - Capital Sports
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Immediate former Murang'a Seal head coach Osbourne Monday. PHOTO/MURANG'A SEAL

Kenyan Premier League

Monday blues for Murang’a Seal as ex-Harambee Stars midfielder parts ways with club

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NAIROBI, Kenya, April 13, 2026 – Murang’a Seal have parted ways with head coach Osbourne Monday and his assistant, Philip Wanjoya.

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In a statement, the club said the decision to part ways was mutual, praising Monday for his professionalism, dedication and contribution.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to both coaches for their professionalism, dedication and contribution during their time with the club, and we wish them every success in their future endeavours,” the statement read.

Subsequently, former Harambee Stars right back and midfielder Dennis Odhiambo is set to take over until the end of the season.

The club expressed confidence that their former player will lead them to greater heights.

“Dennis has been part of Murang’a Seal FC and the national team Harambee Stars and we are confident in his ability to lead the team forward. He has also appointed Marcus Abwao as his assistant coach,” the club announced.

Rumours of Monday’s departure had filled the football grapevine following Murang’a Seal’s humiliating 5-1 loss to lower tier side Mfalme FC, over the weekend.

It came amidst a storm within the club, involving former goalkeeper Mustapha Oduor.

In an interview with a local podcast, Oduor argued that he was unfairly accused in the wake of their 3-2 loss to Gor Mahia in last year’s league tie they had been leading 2-0 at halftime.

Oduor also claimed he had been subjected to negative tribalistic remarks by some figures within the club.

Monday, who joined the club in August last year, oversaw one of the best periods in the top flight, leading them to a 10-match unbeaten run between late 2025 and this year.

They lie eighth with 38 points from 27 games, a stark contrast to the previous season where they survived relegation by a whisker.

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