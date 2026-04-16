Arsenal Scrape Through Sporting To Reach UCL Semi Final

LONDON, United Kingdom, Apr 16 – Arsenal reached the Champions League semi-finals after fighting out a cagey goalless draw with Sporting at Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners came into the game with a 1-0 lead from the first leg thanks to Kai Havertz’s late goal in Portugal last week and that strike was enough to see Mikel Arteta’s team take their place in the last four of the competition.

Arsenal started the game in an extremely positive manner but despite the Gunners having more of the ball, it was visitors Sporting who came closest to scoring in the first half.

Francisco Trincao, Pedro Goncalves and a loose pass from Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya gave Sporting opportunities before Geny Catamo hit the post with a volley after Maxi Araujo found him with a cross inside the area.

The home crowd inside the stadium produced a nervy atmosphere as the game went on with the Gunners defending a slender lead and following their defeat to Bournemouth in the Premier League last weekend.

Araujo had Sporting’s best chance in the second period when he shot wide from inside the area while substitute Leandro Trossard hit the post with a header from a corner late on for Arsenal.

The victory over two legs means that Arsenal have reached successive semi-finals in the competition for the first time in their history and will take on Atletico Madrid for a place in the final.

Arsenal analysis: Gunners grind out result in vital week

This is a pivotal week in Arsenal’s season and although they did not produce a sparkling performance, the fact that they are into the semi-finals of the Champions League will fill them with confidence.

The Gunners were under huge pressure coming into this game after the manner of their Premier League defeat against Bournemouth, and having also suffered three losses in their previous four matches in all competitions.

Mikel Arteta named a front three of Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli and as has been the case on most occasions when the trio have played together, the Gunners’ attack did not click.

Madueke was forced off with an injury in the second half and the Gunners boss will have to think of an alternative frontline if Arteta wants his Arsenal side to cause title rivals Manchester City problems on Sunday.

Arsenal are not in good form but can now focus on a top of the table clash with City as they look to take the next step under Arteta and put themselves in a great position to secure the silverware everyone at the club craves so much.

Sporting analysis: Impressive side push Arsenal close

Sporting head coach Rui Borges will feel hard done by after seeing side go out but he can be proud of the performances they produced against the Premier League leaders.

Arsenal had to be at their defensive best to get past Sporting and were lucky not to concede with Araujo hitting the bar in the first leg and Catamo striking the post in the second.

The Sporting midfield with the classy Trincao meant that the Portuguese side always looked a threat and Catamo’s pace in attack constantly caused problems for the Arsenal defence.

And substitute Joao Simoes almost forced the tie to extra time but his strike from the edge of the box in the dying moments of the game went just wide.

Sporting are still in the title race and will hope that these performances can spark them to domestic glory.

What next for these teams?

Arsenal take on Manchester City in a top of the table clash in the Premier League on Sunday (16:30 BST). Sporting next play when they take on Benfica on Sunday 19 April (18:30 BST).