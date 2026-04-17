All Blacks blank Kenya’s Shujaa at World 7s Championships in Hong Kong

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 17, 2026 – Shujaa’s struggles at the ongoing World Sevens Championships in Hong Kong continued with a 28-12 loss to New Zealand on Friday evening.

The Kenyans were still smarting from a slim 14-5 loss to Australia in their first match and were hoping to make amends with victory against another Oceania side.

However, it was the All Blacks who drew first blood after two minutes through Roderick Solo’s try, followed by Sam Clarke’s pinpoint conversion.

Clarke then made it 14-0 in the fourth minute, going over the try line before dusting himself up to convert successfully for the extras.

Kevin Wekesa then pulled one back for Shujaa at the cusp of half-time but Nygel Amaitsa’s attempted conversion veered wide of the posts.

The New Zealanders started the second half in the same fashion as the first one, Brady Rush adding the third in the ninth minute.

The ever-so-reliable boot of Clarke was on hand to make it 21-5 with a successful conversion.

Two minutes later, Amaitsa atoned for his earlier miss by putting the ball over the white chalk before adding the extras with a successful conversion.

However, by then, it seemed as if the result was not in doubt.

Kele Lasaqa’s try in the 13th minute added the gloss to a fine performance by the All Blacks whereas Riley Williams’ successful conversion proved to be the final nail in Shujaa’s coffin.

Kelvin ‘Bling’ Wambua’s charges will be hoping to notch their first victory of the tournament when they play the United States on Saturday morning (8:24 am).