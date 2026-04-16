Messi buys fifth-tier Spanish club Cornella

CATALUNYA, Spain, April 16, 2026 – Argentine legend Lionel Messi has become the new owner of Catalan club Cornella.

The 38-year-old, who helped Barcelona win the Champions League four times and also claimed 10 La Liga titles with the Catalan giants, is currently playing for Major League Soccer side Inter Miami in the United States.

Cornella announced “eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Leo Messi has formalised the acquisition of the club”, who are in the fifth tier of Spanish football.

They added: “This move reinforces Messi’s close ties to Barcelona and his commitment to the development of sport and local talent in Catalonia.”

Messi left Argentina for Spain when he was 13 and made his first-team debut for Barcelona aged 17 in October 2004.

He went on to score a club record 672 goals in 778 games before he left for Paris St-Germain in 2021, and he then moved to Inter Miami in 2023.

Messi’s former Real Madrid rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, bought a 25% stake in Spanish side Almeria in February.

Cornella’s stadium has a capacity of 1,500 capacity, while Arsenal keeper David Raya and ex-Barcelona and Inter Miami defender Jordi Alba both came through the club’s ranks.

“Leo Messi’s arrival marks the beginning of a new chapter in the club’s history, aimed at driving both sporting and institutional growth, strengthening its foundations, and continuing to invest in talent,” said Cornella.

“The project is guided by a long-term vision and a strategic plan that combines ambition, sustainability, and a strong connection to its local roots.”