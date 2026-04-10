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Bronny James has played alongside father LeBron for two seasons at the Los Angeles Lakers

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NBA: Bronny James sets up father LeBron in Lakers win

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LOS ANGELES, USA, Apr 10 – Bronny James passed to parent LeBron for the first son-to-father assist in NBA history as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 119-103.

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Bronny, 19, stole possession and passed to LeBron, who ran the length of the court for an uncontested dunk that was part of a 26-point contribution from the 41-year-old.

The pair recorded the first father-to-son assist in a match against the Brooklyn Nets last month.

LeBron also added 11 assists while Bronny scored 10 points with three assists as the Lakers saw off their state rivals.

The Lakers sit fourth in the Eastern Conference while the Warriors are in 10th, with both having already qualified for the post-season play-offs that begin on 18 April.

Elsewhere, the New York Knicks won 112-106 against the Boston Celtics, with Josh Hart scoring 26 points, to put pressure on their opponents in the Western Conference.

The sides are third and second respectively in the standings, with two matches left to play in the regular season.

The Toronto Raptors triumphed 128-114 against the Miami Heat while the Houston Rockets won 113-102 against Philadelphia 76ers to solidify their chances of a play-off place.

In matches between sides already out of post-season contention, the Chicago Bulls won 119-108 against the Washington Wizards while the Indiana Pacers beat the Brooklyn Nets 123-94.

WNBA approves three-team expansion

The WNBA has approved expansion teams in Cleveland, Detroit and Philadelphia and will become an 18-team league by 2030.

The Cleveland franchise will be the first to make their debut in the competition – they will appear in 2028 – while Detroit and Philadelphia will follow in 2029 and 2030 respectively.

The WNBA has gone through a period of expansion in recent years with the Golden State Valkyries joining in 2025 while the Toronto Tempo and the Portland Fire are set to follow this year.

The new season starts on 8 May and its regular season will run to 24 September.

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