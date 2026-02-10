Inaugural NCBA Golf Series Grand Finale Champion Messo leads clubmates into 2026 Finale

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 10 – NCBA Golf Series Grand Finale champion Tobias Messo will be heading to this year’s ultimate showdown following his triumph during the Kericho Golf Club MUG, a mini qualifier for the 2026 Golf Series.

Messo produced an impressive round of 65 nett to claim the Division Two men’s title during the event held at the club the past weekend to book his slot in this year’s Grand Finale.

In 2021, Messo emerged as the overall winner during the club’s qualifying leg in November and went on to be crowned the Grand Finale champion barely a month later at the Karen Country Club.

At Kericho on Saturday, Kimeli Mweu also stamped his authority on the field by claiming the Overall Gross title after returning a solid round of 77 gross, securing his place in the season-ender as well.

In the men’s gross contest, Ignatius Ngetich emerged the winner with a score of 88 gross, while Dorcas Bert topped the ladies’ field to take the Lady Gross honours after posting 90 gross, with both performances earning automatic qualification to the finale.

Josphat Jomo led the field in Division Three with a winning score of 69 nett, as Fidel Wasike was crowned the Junior Winner after returning a score of 86 gross, earning qualification and reinforcing the Series’ commitment to nurturing the next generation of Kenyan golfers.

The 2026 NCBA Golf Series teed off at the end of January at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club where seven golfers booked their slots to the grand finale before moving to Kericho for the mini qualifier.

With the Kericho leg concluded, attention now turns to Muthaiga Golf Club for the third leg of the campaign set for this Saturday, February 14.