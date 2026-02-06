Ex-Wazito CEO Gicheru appointed acting FKF CEO, Ndege thrown out in the cold - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Newly appointed acting FKF CEO Dennis Gicheru. PHOTO/DENNIS GICHERU FACEBOOK

Harambee Stars

Ex-Wazito CEO Gicheru appointed acting FKF CEO, Ndege thrown out in the cold

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 6, 2026 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) have appointed Dennis Gicheru as the interim chief executive officer (CEO).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a statement, the federation said Gicheru will assume the role until a substantive appointment is made.

Gicheru is the immediate former head of legal affairs at the federation, responsible for ethical governance, investigating match manipulation, and managing the federation’s various legal disputes.

The former footballer was also the CEO of the defunct Wazito FC.

He replaces ex-Tusker footballer Harold Ndege who has been holding the position for the last one year.

Ndege has been embroiled in a tug-of-war with FKF president Hussein Mohammed who accuses him of incompetency.

More to follow…

In this article:,
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020