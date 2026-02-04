APS Bomet add salt to Nairobi United injury with win in league encounter - Capital Sports
Kenyan Premier League

APS Bomet add salt to Nairobi United injury with win in league encounter

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 4, 2026 – APS Bomet boosted their relegation survival hopes with a 2-1 victory over Nairobi United at the Nyayo Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Fresh from a 1-0 loss to Tanzania’s Azam in the Caf Confederations Cup on Sunday, Naibois had it all to do to pull out a positive result in such a short time.

Their plans suffered setback in the 21st minute when Tony Naibei scored the opener for the relegation-threatened law enforcers.

David Mwangi then made it 2-0 for APS in the 65th minute as the Naibois were left clutching on straws.

Rwandese import Hakitimana Muhadjiri then pulled one back for the Kenya Premier League newbies in the 77th minute but it was not enough to claim a share of the spoils.

The win takes Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo’s charges to 14th on the log with 18 points from 19 games.

On the other hand, Naibois sit in 10th place with 25 points from 17 games.

