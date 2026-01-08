Taptengelei Festival, Tinderet Barngetuny Mountain Run Headlines The Magical Kenya Trail Series

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8 – The Magical Kenya Mountain and Trail Series will make its return to Nandi County headlined by the Taptengelei Cultural Festival and the fifth edition of the Tinderet Barngetuny Mountain Run.

The three-day event marks the opening leg of the 2026 series and will run from January 15 to 18.

While making the announcement, Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) Chief Executive Officer June Chepkemei announced that the three-day event will showcase the authentic culture of the Kalenjin community while positioning Kenya as a premier destination for adventure tourism and mountain running.

“This is an important event for us as it gives us an opportunity to showcase the beauty of Kenya and benefit communities by interacting directly with those communities and showcasing what it is that they have to offer,” Chepkemei said.

The series, which was launched January last year in the same region, has traversed several locations including Western region (Magharibi Trails), the Aberdares (Aberdare Trails), and Mt Kenya (Mt Kenya Trails).

“We live in a country that is adorned with exciting landscapes and amazing adventure experiences that we are happy to bring to the table,” Chepkemei said. She emphasized that the trail series has opened tourism opportunities to communities across Kenya, with homestays growing and food vendors benefiting at the grassroots level.

The event will start on January 15 with mountain trails featuring bikes and off-road vehicles showcasing the terrain of Tinderet. Participants will traverse the tea plantations, valleys and farmlands across Nandi and Uasin Gishu counties.

On January 16, the Taptengelei Cultural Festival will showcase authentic Kalenjin culture, including traditional foods such as mursik, indigenous vegetables, and millet. The festival will feature demonstrations of traditional farming methods with oxen plowing, cultural regalia, music, and educational systems that traditionally shaped Kalenjin children.

KTB CEO June Chepkemei speaking during the Team Kenya Award Gala. Photo/COURTESY

The series will then climax on January 17 with the Tinderet Barngetuny Mountain Run, which serves as the national championship for mountain running.

Tinderet Member of Parliament Julius Melly, who is patron of the event, confirmed that over 3,000 runners are expected to participate, with more than 10,000 spectators anticipated.

“This event is not only a platform to celebrate Kenya’s rich heritage and breathtaking landscapes but also an opportunity to empower our communities through sports and tourism,” Melly said. He added that the event would bring people together, foster economic growth, and showcase the unique beauty of the Rift Valley to the world.

The Barngetuny Mountain Run has gained international recognition as a selection event for Kenya’s team to the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships. Last year’s winners represented Kenya in Canfranc-Pirineos, Spain, where the country placed eighth overall among 72 participating nations and topped the African rankings with over 20 medals.

Melly noted that the event promotes not only athletics but also education, health, and environmental conservation. “The hospitality industry and the TVET sector are able to run the economy of this country and employ thousands of youths,” he said, highlighting the economic multiplier effects of sports tourism.

The Magical Kenya Mountain and Trail Series run in collaboration with Athletics Kenya and the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) – forms part of KTB’s broader strategy to integrate adventure tourism, cultural heritage, and sustainability under the Magical Kenya Adventure Brand.

Through the initiative, Kenya aims to attract over 200,000 adventure travellers over the next five years.