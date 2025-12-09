Full Throttle: Pauline Sheghu’s Journey From TV Studio To Safari Rally

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9 – “From commanding the mic and the boardroom to conquering the rally track, Kenya’s fearless icon is breaking barriers, inspiring women, and leaving a legacy of excellence”

In an era where women are expected to choose one lane, Pauline Sheghu refused to settle. She chose three: broadcasting, public leadership, and motorsport and mastered them all with an elegance that feels both effortless and unstoppable.

For more than two decades, Sheghu has been the face and voice that shaped public conversations, the strategist behind national communication reforms, and the fearless rally driver rewriting what Kenyan women can achieve on the track.

She is, quite simply, a woman who does it all and does it extraordinarily well.

THE VOICE THAT WON A NATION

Many Kenyans first met Pauline Sheghu on KBC Channel 1, where her warm delivery and flawless Swahili made her one of the country’s most trusted broadcasters. She wasn’t just reading the news; she was connecting with millions every night, becoming a familiar presence in homes across Kenya. Her authenticity, composure, and unmistakable confidence cemented her identity as a media powerhouse.

THE STRATEGIST WHO SHAPED PUBLIC COMMUNICATION

After making her mark on radio and television, Pauline transitioned into public service, an arena where her communication genius truly flourished.

As Chief Officer of Corporate Communications at GDC, and later Director of Communication in the office of the Cabinet Secretary under the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, she sharpened government messaging, strengthened public trust, and helped craft national narratives in sports, youth empowerment, and creative industries.

The boardroom quickly learned what the newsroom already knew: Pauline Sheghu is a force.

THE NIGHT THAT CHANGED EVERYTHING

Her journey into rallying began not with glory, but with fear.

One night, heavily pregnant and returning home after producing the evening news, Pauline found herself followed by armed carjackers. They blocked her along Uhuru Highway. Guns drawn. Heart racing. Instinct took over; she sped off, escaping the attackers but losing control of her car. The incident was terrifying. But it also unlocked something powerful.

“It strengthened my instincts and taught me courage,” she says. “It pushed me back into rallying.” From that moment on, the track became her place of power.

THE WOMAN WHO CONQUERED THE SAFARI RALLY

From dramatic rollovers to fierce comebacks, Sheghu’s rally career has been born out of grit and grace.

She went on to make history as one of the all-women crew to tackle both the WRC Safari Rally/ Kenya National Rally Championship, clinching podium finishes in 2023, 2024, and 2025.

Her story is not about speed alone; it is about resilience, discipline, and daring to be first.

THE POWER OF PARTNERSHIP: LINET AYUKO

Behind every successful rally driver is a co-driver who breathes precision and courage. For Pauline Sheghu, that person is Linet Ayuko.

“You cannot go far in rallying without a navigator who understands you,” she says. “Linet has pushed me, believed in me, and sharpened my confidence. She is my super co-driver.”

Their chemistry and determination have become a blueprint for women working in high-performance spaces.

BACKED BY HISTORY: GOVERNMENT SUPPORT FOR WOMEN IN MOTORSPORT

Sheghu stands at the centre of a groundbreaking milestone:

For the first time, the Government of Kenya, through the Ministry of Sports, sponsored a women’s rally crew for three consecutive years. “I appreciate the support this government has given us and believe in women in motorsport” We do not take this support for granted. “They say, knock and it shall be given, and that is exactly what I did..” If you don’t ask, you don’t get…she says.

This support, combined with progressive corporate partners, has reshaped the future of women in motorsport, placing Kenya at the forefront of gender-inclusive racing.

A CALL FOR PARTNERSHIP TOWARD WRC Safari Rally 2026

As the countdown to the WRC Safari Rally 2026 begins, Pauline is opening her doors to new sponsors, both corporate and governmental. The rally is very expensive, thus I am appealing for support from the well-wishers. We rally for the love of the sport and the love of my country, Kenya, and most importantly,y to inspire and motivate more women to take part in this unique sport.

“We are deeply grateful to those who have walked with us so far,” she says. “As we prepare for WRC Safari Rally 2026, we welcome new partners who believe in inclusivity, excellence, visibility, and legacy. Together, we can elevate Kenya on the global stage.”

Her vision is clear: To continue breaking barriers, inspiring girls, and expanding Kenya’s visibility in international motorsport.

HONOURED, DECORATED & DESERVING

Her excellence has earned her some of the nation’s highest distinctions:

* Head of State Commendation (HSC)

* Order of the Grand Warrior (OGW)

* National Heroes Award

All these decorations and awards have been presented to her by the President of Kenya

These accolades affirm her impact on communication, public service, and women’s empowerment.

ROOTED IN FAMILY, STRENGTHENED BY FAITH

Beyond the track and titles, Pauline Sheghu remains grounded in what matters most: her family, especially her son and her mother, whose unwavering prayers have carried her through triumphs and challenges alike. She also acknowledges Kenya’s media fraternity, who continue to spotlight her journey and the evolution of women in motorsport.

THE LEGACY OF A WOMAN WHO REFUSES TO FIT IN A BOX

Pauline Sheghu lives at the intersection of voice, leadership, and fearless ambition.

She is a mother.

A mentor.

A public servant.

A champion.

A woman who embodies possibility.

Her life is proof that courage creates opportunities, discipline builds a legacy, and faith lights the path.

PAULINE SHEGHU- A woman of voice.

A woman of speed.

A woman of courage.

A She of All Trade — doing it all, and doing it with excellence