James Harden reacts during LA Clippers' win

Basketball

Harden sets Clippers record with 55 points in win

Published

LOS ANGELES, United States, November 23, 2025 – James Harden set a Los Angeles Clippers record with 55 points in the team’s 131-116 victory against the Charlotte Hornets.

The 36-year-old guard surpassed the previous Clippers record of 52 points in a game, which had been jointly held by Bob McAdoo and Charles Smith.

Harden’s efforts helped the Clippers improve their record to five wins and 11 losses this season, and he said: “The work I put in individually, I do it for the entire team. I’m just trying to find ways to win games.”

Elsewhere in the NBA on Saturday, Nikola Jokic put in a fine individual performance of his own, but the Serb’s 44 points could not prevent the Denver Nuggets losing 128-123 to the Sacramento Kings – who ended their eight-game losing streak.

Detroit Pistons remain top of the Eastern Conference, having extended their winning run to 12 games – their best sequence since 2004 – with a 129-116 victory against Milwaukee Bucks.

But the Washington Wizards slipped to a 14th consecutive defeat, losing 121-120 to the Chicago Bulls.

