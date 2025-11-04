Nairobi United back to winning ways with victory over Bandari - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenyan Premier League

Nairobi United back to winning ways with victory over Bandari

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 4, 2025 – Nairobi United continued their impressive start to life in the top flight with a 3-1 win over Bandari in a rescheduled Kenya Premier League encounter at the Dandora Stadium on Tuesday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Prince Buregeya put the newcomers in the lead in the sixth minute before Geofrey Ojunga equalised for the coastal side in the 38th minute.

However, Naibois took the game by the scruff of the neck in the second half, Enock Machaka converting from the spot in the 56th minute to extend their lead.

Shami Mwinyi then ensured that all the points would be remaining in Nairobi with the third goal in the 85th minute as Nicholas Muyoti’s charges recovered from a 2-0 loss to Sofapaka at the same venue on Saturday.

In the meantime, Bandari’s Moroccan coach Mohammed Borji continues his search for his first win in the league, following the dockers’ 3-1 victory over Murang’a Seal on October 6 – their only victory to date.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020