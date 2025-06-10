A Day Of Firsts For Coach McCarthy and Talisman Osoro as Harambee Stars Beat Chad in Friendly  - Capital Sports
A Day Of Firsts For Coach McCarthy and Talisman Osoro as Harambee Stars Beat Chad in Friendly 

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10 – Talanta FC talisman Emmanuel Osoro struck his first goal for Harambee Stars to inspire Head coach Benni McCarthy register maiden win since being appointed, following a 2-1 victory over Chad in an international friendly match played in Marrakech, Morocco Tuesday night.

It was a sweet win for Kenya after the two sides played to a barren draw in the opening warm-up match Saturday.

Bandari forward David Sakwa netted the second for Kenya, who are using the match as a warm-up ahead of the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament to be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

