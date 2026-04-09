“It’s A New Experience For Us All” – Chelsea Captain Savors Kenyan Debut

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 9 – Chelsea star and Australian captain Sam Kerr says the Matildas are embracing the unknown as they kick-off their FIFA Series campaign in Nairobi this weekend.

Speaking after a training session at the Police Sacco Stadium on Thursday, Kerr reflected on a whirlwind few weeks for the squad.

Fresh off a grueling AFC Women’s Asian Cup campaign, where Australia secured World Cup qualification but suffered a heartbreaking 1-0 loss to Japan in the final, the team has made the long trek to East Africa for a historic first.

For Kerr, the transition from the high-pressure environment of the Asian Cup to the training pitches of Nairobi has been a welcome change of pace, despite the sting of the recent final.

“It sucks to look at the final and feel like a bit of a disappointment. Japan are a great team, so I haven’t fully reflected on it yet. I feel like it was a big opportunity missed, but with what we achieved and how the nation got behind us, it felt like a positive tournament,” Kerr admitted.

The Matildas are using the FIFA Series in Kenya as a vital testing ground for the upcoming World Cup. Kerr emphasized that facing African opposition offers a tactical challenge they rarely encounter in the AFC.

“It’s important because you’re going to face different teams in the World Cup. The tournaments are getting bigger, and you face different confederations. Most of us haven’t played many African teams, so there’s a lot of experience to be gained. What better way to start than here in Kenya?”she said.

While the focus is firmly on their opening match against Malawi this Saturday, Kerr noted that the squad is eager to soak in the Kenyan culture.

“Off the pitch, it’s just nice to see different cultures and walks of life. Most of us have never been to Africa. Hopefully, we get to see the beautiful safaris and all that Africa has to offer. It’s an experience for us to learn and educate ourselves,” Kerr said.

The Matildas headline a double-header at Nyayo National Stadium this Saturday:

2:00 PM: Australia vs. Malawi

6:00 PM: Harambee Starlets vs. India

With Kerr leading the line, Kenyan fans have a rare opportunity to see one of the world’s best in action. Whether she’ll bring her trademark backflip celebration to Nyayo remains to be seen, but her presence alone has already made this FIFA Series an unforgettable event for the city.