Building for Greatness: Cheche Terms Namibia Win a Learning Curve for Under 17 side

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 13, 2026 – Junior Starlets head coach Mildred Cheche has termed her side’s 2-1 victory over Namibia in Sunday’s Under 17 World Cup qualifier as a vital educational experience for her young squad.

Despite a dominant opening that saw Kenya score twice in the first five minutes through Lindey Weey and Faith Boke, the Starlets faced a more turbulent second half, eventually conceding a late goal that narrowed their lead ahead of the return leg in Nairobi.

Speaking after the match in Windhoek, Cheche was full of praise for the team’s explosive start but noted the drop in momentum after the interval.

“We had a good game, especially in the first half. The girls did really well. In the second half, not so much, but I believe it’s a learning curve for them,” Cheche remarked.

Junior Starlets celebrate Linda Weey’s (no. 8) goal against Namibia. PHOTO/HARAMBEE STARLETS

With several players in the current U-17 setup making their international debuts, Cheche highlighted that the pressure of playing away from home is part of their growth process.

The late goal conceded in the 84th minute was a reminder of how quickly the tide can turn at this level.

“Most of them, this is their first time playing an international match.So hopefully they’ll settle in the second leg at home,” Cheche explained.

The Junior Starlets return to Kenya with a slender but significant 2-1 aggregate lead.

With two away goals in the bag, the Starlets are in the driver’s seat, but Cheche will likely be working on the team’s finishing kick during training this week to ensure there are no surprises in the second leg.

The Baby Gladiators are scheduled to arrive in Nairobi this week for the decisive return match on Saturday, April 18.

A win or a draw for the Starlets will see them progress further in their quest to replicate their 2024 heroics and secure a spot at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.