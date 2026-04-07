Will McCarthy convince more foreign-born players to play for Harambee Stars?

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 7, 2026 – Fresh from a high-stakes scouting mission in the United Kingdom, Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy and his technical team have landed in Germany.

The mission is to tap into the deep pool of Kenyan-eligible talent playing in one of Europe’s most disciplined and tactically rigorous football systems.

Having already secured commitments and interest from several UK-based players last month, McCarthy is now shifting his living room diplomacy to the Bundesliga as Kenya accelerates its roadmap toward next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

At the top of the German shortlist is 18-year-old sensation Sadiki Chemwor.

The highly-rated winger, who has spent a decade developing within the prestigious Bayern Munich youth academy, is currently the subject of intense buzz in European football.

Chemwor has already agreed to a professional contract with Eintracht Frankfurt, where he will officially join on July 1, this year.

Born in Germany to a Kenyan father, Chemwor represents exactly the kind of elite, modern talent McCarthy wants to anchor the Stars’ future attack.

Joining Chemwor on the priority list is Linton Maina of 1. FC Köln.

The 26-year-old winger, born in Berlin to a Kenyan father, has long been a target for the national team.

With over 100 Bundesliga appearances under his belt, Maina’s experience at the highest level of European football would bring a new dimension to the Harambee Stars’ offensive transition.

The scouting mission extends beyond the household names.

Reports from the technical bench suggest McCarthy is in talks with an unnamed player at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, as well as another prospect currently making waves in Bundesliga 2.

By engaging with these players early, McCarthy and Football Kenya Federation (FKF) vice president McDonald Mariga are hoping to convince them that the Harambee Stars mission offers a faster and more impactful route to international glory.

This German expedition is a continuation of the aggressive recruitment strategy that has already seen the likes of Zak Vyner and Zech Obiero enter the national team orbit.

McCarthy has been vocal about his desire to blend the best of local Kenyan talent with the tactical discipline of the diaspora.

As the Pamoja Afcon 2027 project looms on the horizon, the successful recruitment of players from the Bundesliga would mark a seismic shift in Kenya’s continental standing.