Tottenham in advanced talks to sign Robertson

LONDON, England, April 13, 2026 – Tottenham are in advanced talks over a free transfer for Liverpool defender Andy Robertson this summer.

Robertson confirmed last week he is leaving Anfield after nine years at the club when his contract expires this summer.

Spurs have a long-term interest in the 32-year-old left-back and tried to sign him during the January transfer window but Liverpool were not prepared to let him leave.

Tottenham remain committed to signing the Scotland captain and while sources insist a full agreement is yet to be reached, discussions are understood to be at an advanced stage.

Any deal, however, is contingent on Spurs staying in the Premier League.

They are 18th in the table and in the relegation zone, two points adrift of 17th-placed West Ham.

Tottenham want to add experience and leadership to their squad this summer and view Robertson as a key target before manager Roberto de Zerbi’s first full season in charge.

Meanwhile, club captain Cristian Romero will have tests on Monday to determine the extent of the knee injury sustained in Sunday’s loss to Sunderland.

Romero looked visibly upset as he limped off after a collision with goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, raising concerns the centre-half may have picked up a serious injury which could rule him out of Tottenham‘s final six games of the season.

Any long-term injury would also have an impact on the 27-year-old’s involvement in Argentina’s World Cup squad.