Tottenham in advanced talks to sign Robertson - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson will miss the start of the season

English Premier League

Tottenham in advanced talks to sign Robertson

Published

LONDON, England, April 13, 2026 – Tottenham are in advanced talks over a free transfer for Liverpool defender Andy Robertson this summer.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Robertson confirmed last week he is leaving Anfield after nine years at the club when his contract expires this summer.

Spurs have a long-term interest in the 32-year-old left-back and tried to sign him during the January transfer window but Liverpool were not prepared to let him leave.

Tottenham remain committed to signing the Scotland captain and while sources insist a full agreement is yet to be reached, discussions are understood to be at an advanced stage.

Any deal, however, is contingent on Spurs staying in the Premier League.

They are 18th in the table and in the relegation zone, two points adrift of 17th-placed West Ham.

Tottenham want to add experience and leadership to their squad this summer and view Robertson as a key target before manager Roberto de Zerbi’s first full season in charge.

Meanwhile, club captain Cristian Romero will have tests on Monday to determine the extent of the knee injury sustained in Sunday’s loss to Sunderland.

Romero looked visibly upset as he limped off after a collision with goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, raising concerns the centre-half may have picked up a serious injury which could rule him out of Tottenham‘s final six games of the season.

Any long-term injury would also have an impact on the 27-year-old’s involvement in Argentina’s World Cup squad.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020