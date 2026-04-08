Premier League superstars land in Nairobi for Fifa Global Series

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 8, 2026 -The city is buzzing as global football icons touch down at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) ahead of the historic inaugural FIFA Women’s Series.

In a massive boost for Kenyan sports, the tournament’s international heavyweights have begun their final preparations on local soil.

India’s “Blue Tigresses” were the first to arrive on Tuesday, April 7, followed shortly by a star-studded Australia squad that has brought some of the biggest names in the Women’s Super League (WSL) to Nairobi.

Leading the charge for the world-ranked 15th Matildas is none other than Chelsea sensation and Australia’s all-time leading scorer, Sam Kerr.

Her presence in Nairobi marks one of the most high-profile visits by an active global football superstar to Kenya in recent memory.

Kerr is not the only big name in town.

The Australian squad is a who’s-who of elite talent, including Caitlin Foord.

The clinical Arsenal forward known for her explosive pace is also among the high-profile 22-player squad.

For local fans, the chance to see these WSL stars competing at Nyayo National Stadium is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that has already sparked a frenzy on social media.

India arrived with a strong 22-player squad led by head coach Crispin Chhetri.

The Blue Tigresses were the first team to arrive in Kenya yesterday. They prepare for a high-octane headline fixture against the hosts, Harambee Starlets.

India and Kenya are set for a tactical showdown that will test Beldine Odemba’s side against a disciplined and rapidly improving Asian powerhouse.

All Roads Lead to Nyayo

The series officially kicks off this Saturday, April 11, with two massive fixtures:

2:00 PM: Australia vs. Malawi

6:00 PM: Harambee Starlets vs. India

The winners of these matches will clash in the grand final on Wednesday, April 15, to be crowned the inaugural FIFA Women’s Series champions in Nairobi.

FKF President Hussein Mohammed and Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya have both hailed the arrival of these teams as a significant milestone. Beyond the pitch, the tournament is a major test of Kenya’s capacity to host top-tier international FIFA events.

Whether you are there to see Sam Kerr’s clinical finishing or to cheer on the Starlets’ road to WAFCON, Nyayo Stadium is the only place to be this weekend.