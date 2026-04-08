Kenya Pipeline outline major target at Africa Volleyball Club Championships - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya Pipeline Volleyball Noel Murambi celebrates with teammate. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Volleyball

Kenya Pipeline outline major target at Africa Volleyball Club Championships

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 8, 2026 – Kenya Pipeline women’s volleyball team coach Geoffrey Omondi has earmarked the Africa Club Championships in Egypt as the bare minimum for the national champions.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Omondi says the oil merchants are hungry for a seventh continental crown as are other Kenyan representatives.

“Speaking for Kenya Pipeline, we are determined to win the trophy. I know the other teams are determined as well. Whoever among us win the trophy, either way it will be back home. As Kenya Pipeline, we believe and hope we are the ones who will bring the trophy back home,” the tactician said.

Pipeline will be hoisting the Kenyan flag high, alongside local rivals Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) at the competition, set to serve off on April 11 (Saturday) to April 24.

Kenyan teams have historically enjoyed success on the continental stage.

Despite their six titles, Pipeline’s last continental glory came in 2005, with KCB the last Kenyan side to lift the crown in 2022.

The oil merchants finished third in the last edition of the competition in Abuja, Nigeria in April last year.

It was the third straight edition in which Pipeline finished on the podium, after securing silver in 2024 and 2023.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020