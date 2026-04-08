The G.O.A.T returns: Faith Kipyegon to Headline Historic Women’s Mile at 2026 Prefontaine Classic - Capital Sports
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Faith Kipyegon (LEFT) won silver with Beatrice Chebet winning gold at the women's 5000m Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo/KELLY AYODI-TEAM KENYA

Athletics

The G.O.A.T returns: Faith Kipyegon to Headline Historic Women’s Mile at 2026 Prefontaine Classic

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NAIROBI, Kenya, April 8, 2026 – Faith Kipyegon is heading back to Eugene, Oregon, and this time, she has a 38-year-old record in her crosshairs.

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The organizers of the Prefontaine Classic have confirmed that the greatest middle-distance runner in history will headline the 2026 edition of the meet at Hayward Field.

While Kipyegon is a frequent visitor to the University of Oregon’s track, this year’s appearance carries a unique weight, for the first time since the meet joined the Diamond League circuit, the Women’s Mile will be a featured Diamond Discipline.

The Women’s Mile has been absent from the Pre Classic program for over three decades.

The current meet and stadium record of 4:21.25 belongs to Mary Decker, a mark that has stood untouched since 1988.

However, Kipyegon is no stranger to rewriting history in Eugene. It was at this very venue in 2025 that she stunned the world by clocking 3:48.68 to set the current 1500m World Record.

In fact, three of her ten fastest career performances have occurred on the Hayward Field turf, a track she has dominated without a single loss for an entire decade.

Kipyegon arrives in Oregon not just as a favorite, but as an athletic phenomenon.

She remains the only woman in history to simultaneously hold the world records for the 1500m, the Mile (4:07.64), and the 5000m.

She is a four-time Olympic medalist, including the historic triple-triple, three consecutive 1500m golds in Rio, Tokyo, and Paris, plus a silver in the 5000m.

She has reigned as the world #1 in the 1500m for a staggering 198 weeks and held the title of the world’s top overall female athlete for 90 weeks.

In the Diamond League, she is the queen.

With 29 victories across six different distances, she is the most clinical finisher on the circuit.

The Women’s Mile is scheduled for Saturday, July 4th, 2026.

For Kipyegon, it is an opportunity to add an eighth Prefontaine title to her trophy case and potentially obliterate a stadium record that was set before most of her current competitors were even born.

For Kenyan fans, the Fourth of July weekend will be less about fireworks and more about the smooth, rhythmic stride of a woman who has become the gold standard of global athletics.

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