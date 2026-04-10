Repeat Of Last Year As Wanyonyi, Chebet Crowned 2025 SOYA Winners

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 10 – It was a repeat of last year’s winners as World Champions Emmanuel Wanyonyi and Beatrice Chebet were the toast of the night during the 2025 Sports Personality of the Year Awards (SOYA) held at the Uhuru Gardens on Friday night.

Chebet, who won double (10,000m, 5,000m) at the Tokyo World Championships, was voted the Sportswoman of the year for a second year running in an event that was graced by Ethiopian great Haile Gebrselassie.

The double world record holder beat her bitter rival track queen Faith Kipyegon (1500) and 3000m steeplechase world champion Faith Cherotich to the title.

Kipyegon, who won her historic fourth 1500m world title in Tokyo settled for second just like last year while Cherotich retained her third position.

The corresponding men’s category was won by Wanyonyi, who defended his gong after having a successful 2025 season that saw him win his first world title in the 800m before going on to retain his Diamond League title.

Wanyonyi floored marathoner Sabastian Sawe who came second while Harambee Stars forward Ryan Ogam was voted third.

-More to follow-