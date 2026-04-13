Pipeline's continental dream off to great start as DCI falter at Africa Club Volleyball Championships - Capital Sports
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Action between Kenya Pipeline and Kalibi SC. PHOTO/KENYA PIPELINE VOLLEYBALL CLUB

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Pipeline’s continental dream off to great start as DCI falter at Africa Club Volleyball Championships

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NAIROBI, Kenya, April 13, 2026 – National champions Kenya Pipeline beat Ghana’s Kalibi SC of Ghana in straight sets in their opening game of the Africa Club Volleyball Championships in Cairo, Egypt on Monday night.

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The oil merchants dispatched the West Africans with relative ease, winning 25-19 in the first set.

They had to work a lot harder in the second half as the Ghanaians stretched them all the way before Pipeline eventually won 25-21.

The ultimate set was more of light work, coach Geoffrey Omondi’s charges triumphing 25-13 in that one.

It was the kind of start they would have hoped for ahead of matches against Sococim, Gender Light and Democratic Republic of Congo’s La Loi, to come.

Whereas the five-time champions were celebrating a good day in the office, it was a different story for another Kenyan team, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The sleuths were tough pickings for CF Carthage, but ultimately fell short of the Tunisian giants who won 3-0.

The Kenyans fought hard in the first set before narrowly losing 25-22.

It wasn’t much better in the second set where they lost 25-19 before tapping out with a disastrous 25-12 loss in the ultimate one.

Kenya’s other representative, KCB Volleyball, will be in action on Tuesday.

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