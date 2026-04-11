Harambee Starlets Beat India To Fire Kenya into FIFA Series Final

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 11 – Harambee Starlets produced a clinical performance to beat India 2-0 at a packed Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday evening, setting up a mouth-watering final against Australia.

Despite being ranked 67 places below the “Blue Tigresses,” Beldine Odemba’s side used their physicality and home advantage to perfection, scoring early in both halves to secure a historic win in the inaugural FIFA Women’s Series.

The match began with a bang for the home fans. Just two minutes into the encounter, Martha Amunyolete capitalized on a defensive lapse in the Indian backline, slotting the ball home to give Kenya an early 1-0 lead. The goal ignited the crowd and put the visitors immediately on the back foot.

However, the opening half wasn’t without its challenges. A sickening head-on collision midway through the half left both players requiring medical attention and forced an early reshuffle for Coach Odemba. Defensive stalwart Ruth Ingosi was unable to continue, making way for Norah Ann. Despite the tactical disruption and five minutes of stoppage time, the Starlets’ defense remained resolute to head into the break with the lead.

If India expected to claw their way back in the second half, those hopes were dashed almost immediately after the restart. In the 57th minute, a sweeping team move found Obungu Tereza in space. The clinical forward made no mistake, splitting the Indian defense and firing past the keeper to double Kenya’s advantage.

From there, the Starlets dominated possession, with Amunyolete nearly adding a second for herself in the 77th minute with a powerful effort that just sailed over the bar.

All Roads Lead to the Final as the 2-0 victory ensures that the Harambee Starlets will face Sam Kerr’s Australia in the grand final this Wednesday, April 15, at 5:30 PM.

While the Matildas will go into that game as heavy favorites following their 5-0 demolition of Malawi, the Starlets have proven that on the Nyayo turf, they are a match for anyone.