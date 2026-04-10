Tanga Back As Shujaa’s Hong Kong SVNS World Series Championship Squad Unveiled - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya 7s player Brian Tanga. Photo/JAIRUS-NOC-K

Football

Tanga Back As Shujaa’s Hong Kong SVNS World Series Championship Squad Unveiled

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 10 – Kabras Sugar RFC scrum-half Brian Tanga has made a comeback to the national men’s sevens squad that will do duty at the upcoming HSBC World Championship opener in Hong Kong, April 17-19.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Experienced Tanga is part of the travelling team named by head coach Kevin ‘Bling’ Wambua on Friday, replacing Chrisant Ojwang who is ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Wambua maintained the side that finished runners-up in the SVNS 2.

“He brings a lot of experience to the side and is the kind of player you want in tight games. His understanding of the game is top-notch and we expect him to add immeasurable impact to the team.”

Reigning National Sevens Circuit champions KCB RFC, provide the bulk of the squad with six players including co-captains George ‘Japolo’ Ooro and Samuel Asati, alongside Vincent Onyala, Festus Shiasi, Floyd Wabwire and David Nyangige.

Kabras Sugar contribute Tanga and Kevin Wekesa while other players in the squad include Menengai Oilers’ Denis Abukuse and John Okoth, two gritty forwards who were central to Kenya’s defensive shutout in a decisive game against Canada in Sao Paulo.

The squad is further strengthened by kicker Nigel Amaitsa (Strathmore Leos), Gabriel Ayimba, son of legendary Shujaa player and coach the late Benjamin Ayimba and speedster Patrick Odongo (Daystar Falcons).

“We all know what’s at stake and we will have to raise our game. Focus is on the opener against Australia where we need a great performance to give us a strong foundation towards securing a top 8 finish which is our bare minimum,” Co-captain Asati talked of the team’s minimum expectations.

Shujaa, who leave the country on Sunday, April 12, have been drawn in a tough Pool C alongside Australia, New Zealand, and the USA who beat them to the SVNS 2 crown.

Kenya must finish inside the top eight of the 12 World Championship teams across Hong Kong, Valladolid, and Bordeaux to earn promotion back to HSBC SVNS 1 for 2027.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020