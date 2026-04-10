Tanga Back As Shujaa’s Hong Kong SVNS World Series Championship Squad Unveiled

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 10 – Kabras Sugar RFC scrum-half Brian Tanga has made a comeback to the national men’s sevens squad that will do duty at the upcoming HSBC World Championship opener in Hong Kong, April 17-19.

Experienced Tanga is part of the travelling team named by head coach Kevin ‘Bling’ Wambua on Friday, replacing Chrisant Ojwang who is ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Wambua maintained the side that finished runners-up in the SVNS 2.

“He brings a lot of experience to the side and is the kind of player you want in tight games. His understanding of the game is top-notch and we expect him to add immeasurable impact to the team.”

Reigning National Sevens Circuit champions KCB RFC, provide the bulk of the squad with six players including co-captains George ‘Japolo’ Ooro and Samuel Asati, alongside Vincent Onyala, Festus Shiasi, Floyd Wabwire and David Nyangige.

Kabras Sugar contribute Tanga and Kevin Wekesa while other players in the squad include Menengai Oilers’ Denis Abukuse and John Okoth, two gritty forwards who were central to Kenya’s defensive shutout in a decisive game against Canada in Sao Paulo.

The squad is further strengthened by kicker Nigel Amaitsa (Strathmore Leos), Gabriel Ayimba, son of legendary Shujaa player and coach the late Benjamin Ayimba and speedster Patrick Odongo (Daystar Falcons).

“We all know what’s at stake and we will have to raise our game. Focus is on the opener against Australia where we need a great performance to give us a strong foundation towards securing a top 8 finish which is our bare minimum,” Co-captain Asati talked of the team’s minimum expectations.

Shujaa, who leave the country on Sunday, April 12, have been drawn in a tough Pool C alongside Australia, New Zealand, and the USA who beat them to the SVNS 2 crown.

Kenya must finish inside the top eight of the 12 World Championship teams across Hong Kong, Valladolid, and Bordeaux to earn promotion back to HSBC SVNS 1 for 2027.