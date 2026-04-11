Arsenal Title Hopes Slowed Down By Bournemouth Defeat

LONDON, United Kingdom, Apr 11 – Arsenal’s title hopes were dealt a major blow as Alex Scott’s second-half strike gave Bournemouth victory at Emirates Stadium.

Defeat meant the hosts missed a chance to extend their lead at the top of the table to 12 points before second-placed Manchester City’s game against Chelsea on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta called for supporters to arrive early for an important match in the Gunners’ season and get behind the team, whose hopes of Carabao Cup and FA Cup silverware have been crushed in recent weeks.

But it was Bournemouth who looked the most at ease initially, and they punished Arsenal when Junior Kroupi finished off Adrien Truffert’s deflected cross from close range for an early breakthrough.

The home side rallied after going behind and levelled when Viktor Gyokeres slammed in a penalty after Ryan Christie was punished for handball when trying to block a shot.

There was a tense atmosphere inside the stadium and Arsenal manager Arteta tried to force the contest in his team’s favour when he brought on the attacking trio of Eberechi Eze, Leandro Trossard and 16-year-old Max Dowman.

But it was Bournemouth who produced a moment of quality to win the game when Alex Scott ran on to Evanilson’s flick on the edge of the penalty area and shot past David Raya to stun the silenced home fans.

It was a goal that ensured the Cherries extended their unbeaten run in the league to 12 matches, leaving Arsenal deflated.

Arteta’s side remain top of the table but have played two more games than Manchester City now. They must also travel to Manchester next weekend to take on Pep Guardiola’s side.

This match always felt like a huge moment in the Gunners’ season.

After recent disappointments, it was time to make a statement.

Arteta must now hope it is not the game that is highlighted as the one where Arsenal threw away the title.

Supporters arrived full of hope for a confident performance after their late winner against Sporting in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Instead they witnessed a nervy performance with Arsenal well below their best.

Injuries have hit Arsenal at a crucial time and they were without Bukayo Saka, captain Martin Odegaard and Jurrien Timber.

Myles Lewis-Skelly came in at left-back for just his second league start of the season, with Riccardo Calafiori also unavailable.

Arsenal’s attack lacked rhythm and potency, a problem Arteta aimed to solve with his second-half triple change, but Bournemouth were the team most willing to be bold when going forward.

There is a sense of desperation within the fanbase after three successive second-placed finishes in the Premier League, and every loose pass from Arsenal was met with groans from home supporters.

It will get no easier from here. After the Sporting second leg on Wednesday, Arsenal have to be up to speed for Sunday’s trip to Etihad Stadium, which is followed by a home game against Newcastle.

There is a chance that come kick-off on 25 April against the Magpies, Arsenal’s lead will have entirely eroded, as City face Chelsea, the Gunners themselves and Burnley before then. That would be tough to swallow, and tough to come back from.