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Kenya’s opponents at FIFAe Nations League tourney revealed

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NAIROBI, Kenya, April 13, 2026 – Kenya has been drawn in Group B of this year’s Fifa eNations League in what will be their debut at the tournament.

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The team will play Chad, Mauritius, Nigeria, Senegal and Tanzania in what promises to be a tantalising campaign against some of the best e-gamers the game has to offer.

The four Kenyan players that will represent the country at the tournament include Alex Manadu and Brian Kamau — known as Team Whipsmen — as well as Jason Olayo and Joseph Bafkado.

The team were selected following national trials at the University of Nairobi, which were won by Team Whipsmen.

The tournament begins with Week 1 on May 5-7 before the second round on June 8-10 and the last one on July 7-9.

Winners will qualify to the FIFAe World Cup to be held later this year.

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