Kenya Pipeline embrace technology in preps for Africa Volleyball Club Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 8, 2026 – The final team of players to represent the Kenya Pipeline women’s volleyball at the Africa Club Championships will be named later Wednesday after weeks of intense preparations.

The team, headed by coach Geoffrey Omondi, will be selected on the basis of the team’s execution, consistency, and overall performance during training.

The six-time continental champions have been exposed to modern, high-performance standards.

Players have undergone a comprehensive functional screening conducted by The Blazers Performance Team, reaffirming the team’s commitment to high-performance standards ahead of the continental showdown.

The high-performance assessment incorporated agility testing using the VALD Smart Speed system and force analysis through ForceDecks, generating precise data on players’ strength, movement efficiency, and potential injury risk.

The use of VALD systems further reaffirms the team’s focus on leveraging sports science to enhance elite performance and readiness.

The screening also identified players who are marginally below optimal benchmarks, enabling targeted interventions to address specific gaps.

This is complemented by ongoing nutrition sessions designed to support peak physical condition, with players receiving guidance on body functionality, recovery, and optimal performance habits.