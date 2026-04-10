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Past action at the Football Mums Tournament.

Football

Football Mums to battle for glory at third edition of Kibera tourney

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NAIROBI, Kenya, April 10, 2026 – The third edition of the Football Mums Tournament is set for April 19 at Kibera DC Grounds, Nairobi.

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The one-day event, organised by Path to Russia in partnership with Kibra Girls Soccer Academy, will bring together teams from across Kibera.

Event coordinator Eric Ochieng’ says the tournament is a platform for young girls to showcase their talent.

“The primary aim of this tournament is to nurture talent and passion among girls and women, especially those from underserved communities. The tournament is unique in that it is gender-focused and open to participants of all ages, creating an inclusive platform for both young girls and mothers,” he said.

Ochieng’ further said the competition is also an escape route from the challenges experienced by the young mothers.

Past activities at the Football Mums Tournament.

“We understand the challenges that these young mothers go through on a daily basis, that’s the reason we came up with this initiative,” he added.

Speaking at the same time, co-founder Charity Mwongeli said they have plans to expand the initiative to other slum areas around the country.

“In the upcoming edition, we are expecting participation from several slum-based women’s teams, highlighting the growing interest and impact of the initiative within grassroots communities across Nairobi,” she said.

Winners will receive Sh10,000 while the first and second runners-up will get Sh8,000 and Sh5,000 respectively.

Young Mothers are the defending champions after white-washing Lucky Stars 10-4 in the second edition, held last month.

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