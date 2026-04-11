FIVE-STAR MATILDAS: Chelsea’s Kerr on Target as Australia Outclass Malawi in FIFA Series Opener

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11 – The Australia women’s national football team The Matildas lived up to their world-class billing at a sun-drenched Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday, thumping Malawi 5-0 to cruise into the final of the inaugural FIFA Women’s Series.

In front of an expectant Nairobi crowd, the Australians showed exactly why they are ranked among the world’s elite, combining tactical ruthlessness with a touch of star power from Chelsea legend Sam Kerr.

It took just five minutes for the deadlock to be broken. A moment of defensive lapse from Malawi allowed Australia to take a quick free-kick, which was expertly finished by Emily van Egmond.

The No. 10’s strike set the tone for a half that was largely played in the Malawi territory.

All eyes, however, were on captain Sam Kerr. After a few uncharacteristic misses early on, the global icon made no mistake in the 20th minute. Kerr reacted quickest to a loose ball in the box, stabbing home from close range to double the lead and send the fans into a frenzy.

The Matildas headed into the tunnel at halftime with a comfortable 2-0 lead, though the scoreline could have been steeper had it not been for some desperate Malawian defending.

The second half saw no let-up from the green and gold. Alexandra Chidiac added a third goal shortly after the restart, effectively killing off any hopes of a Malawian comeback.

As the game entered its final stages, Australia’s superior conditioning and squad depth began to tell. In the 86th minute, Holly McNamara made it four, ghosting into the box to meet a pinpoint cross from Georgia Rankin.

The loudest cheer of the afternoon, outside of Kerr’s goal, came in the fourth minute of stoppage time. Youngster Holly Caspers (McKenna), making her highly anticipated international debut, capped off a perfect afternoon by slotting home the fifth goal at the death.

The 5-0 victory means Australia are the first team to book their spot in the grand final on Wednesday, April 15. They will face the winner of the evening clash between the Harambee Starlets and India.

For Malawi, it was a tough lesson in clinical finishing, but for the Nairobi fans, it was a masterclass in modern football led by one of the greatest to ever play the game.