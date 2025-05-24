Joy unspeakable as Homa Bay club promoted to FKF Women's Premier League - Capital Sports
Gideon Starlets in a past match. PHOTO/GIDEON STARLETS

Kenyan Premier League

Joy unspeakable as Homa Bay club promoted to FKF Women’s Premier League

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24, 2025 – Little-known Gideon Starlets have secured promotion to the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Women’s Premier League after winning the play-offs against Bandari Queens at the ASK Grounds, Nakuru on Saturday evening.

The Homa Bay-based team won 4-2 on post-match penalties following a barren draw in normal time.

Speaking after the pulsating encounter, head coach Silas Wesechere applauded the girls for giving their all to make it to the top flight.

“It was an entertaining game yet a tough one as well. I thank the girls for giving their all to come away with victory. That is what we came for (promotion) because we have worked for it for so long and we thank God for that,” Wesechere said.

His opposite in the dugout, Janet Amunga, was pained by the loss but vowed they would come back stronger.

“I want to congratulate my girls for a great game. This game had to have a winner even though we fought really hard. It was not to be our day but we’ll pick ourselves up and come back stronger,” she said.

Gideon Starlets finished second in the Women’s National Super League (NSL) Zone B to earn the chance for a promotion play-off against the coastal side.

They boast an impressive record, having won 12 times in 21 games — losing five and drawing four.

