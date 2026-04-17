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Yuvraj Rajput in action during the 2026 NCBA Kenya Junior Strokeplay Golf Championship at Muthaiga Golf Club.

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Kenya ooze optimism ahead of prestigious junior golf tourney in Japan

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NAIROBI, Kenya, April 17, 2026 – Team Kenya have expressed confidence and determination ahead of this year’s Toyota Junior Golf World Cup set for 5-9 July at the prestigious Chukyo Golf Club in Japan.

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Speaking during the NCBA Kenya Junior Strokeplay Championship closing ceremony at Muthaiga Golf Club on Thursday, the players said they are ready to embrace the challenge and proudly represent the country on the international stage.

“It was a tough event. I didn’t play my best the first two days and was still trying to find my swing, but I fought back strongly. I’ve learned a lot from that experience, especially around course management and decision-making. We are going to try our best in Japan, prepare well, and give everything for Kenya,” Yuvraj Rajput, who is part of the qualifying team, said.

He added that the rapid growth of junior golf in Kenya has been driven by consistent opportunities for young players.

“JGF is doing an amazing job. If you look at junior golf two years ago and where it is now, the standards and scores are much better. Opportunities to compete regularly have really helped us improve,” Rajput said.

Echoing his sentiments, Rajput’s teammate, Mwathi Gicheru, said qualification for Japan was both an honour and motivation to raise Kenya’s profile globally.

“We were proud to represent Kenya at such a high level, and qualifying for Japan was a huge reward for all the hard work. Playing against top players in Africa taught us a lot and showed us the level required to compete internationally,” he said.

Gicheru recalled his birdie on the 18th hole during the All Africa Championship as a defining moment in helping Kenya secure qualification.

“That last hole was special. To make birdie with the team depending on it was a proud moment. There is pressure when you are carrying the hopes of a country, but we are grateful for the opportunity and ready for the next challenge,” he said.

He added: “I have to thank NCBA for supporting so many junior tournaments over the years. Since I started playing, I have seen NCBA backing junior golf consistently. That support has truly helped grow the game and given many of us the platform to improve.”

Speaking at the same time, NCBA Deputy Director and Head of Brand Jacquie Muhati said seeing young golfers progress from local events to international competition validates the investment being made in junior golf.

“The team’s performance at the All Africa Junior Team Championship was outstanding. Finishing second in Africa and qualifying for Japan is a proud achievement,” she said.

Muhati added: “What is especially rewarding is seeing players like Kanana, Mwathi, and Junaid, who have grown through the JGF Junior Series, now carrying Kenya’s flag to the world stage. These are the moments that show the value of investing in young talent.”

The team booked their place at the global showpiece after finishing runners-up at the continental championship held at Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club, marking the country’s first qualification for the World Cup since 2001.

South Africa claimed the continental title, with both nations now set to represent Africa in Japan against the world’s leading junior golf nations.

The Toyota Junior Golf World Cup will be played over 72 holes of stroke play across four days, with the best two scores from each nation’s three-player team counting toward the overall team standings each day.

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