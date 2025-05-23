Nairobi United promoted to FKF Premier League after win over 3K

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23, 2025 – National Super League (NSL) side Nairobi United have earned promotion to the top flight with three games to go.

Nairobi beat 3K FC 2-1 on Friday afternoon to secure their maiden appearance in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League.

However, the Johnson Sakaja-owned side had to do it the hard way, falling to Ronald Karenwa’s opener in the 12th minute.

Frank Ouya equalised for Nairobi at the stroke of halftime before netting the winner in the 78th minute to complete the joy for Nicholas Muyoti’s charges.

The win takes them to 65 points at the apex of the NSL, 10 ahead of APS Bomet who have played 29 matches — a game less than the Nairobians.

The team have been on a steady rise to the creme-de-la-creme of Kenyan football, having been formed in 2015 as Balaji EPZ Football Club.

Its name was changed to Nairobi United FC in 2022, four years after they had clinched the Nairobi Regional title.

In September last year, Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja — through his Sakaja Foundation — acquired the club with the promise to invest considerably in player development, infrastructure and recruitment.

The team have also qualified for the FKF Cup semi-finals after beating Kakamega Homeboyz 2-0 in the quarters.